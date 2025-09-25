"We feel good to see our seniors being awarded": Kangana Ranaut on Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 00:12:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut expressed her happiness for South superstar Mohanlal, who was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Award ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday.

While expressing her delight, actress Kangana Ranaut praised the ‘Drishyam’ actor’s iconic legacy in the cinema industry.

“Mohanlal ji is such a renowned actor. He is a superstar. Mohanlal getting this award on a national level, such encouragement and recognition of his work, any artist would feel great. We too feel good to see our seniors being awarded,” said Kangana Ranaut while talking to ANI.

After working for over four decades in the cinema industry, the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Committee chose Mohanlal as the recipient of the award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Mohanlal was elated to recieve the award from President Murmu on Tuesday. The actor received a standing ovation from the attendees at the Vigyan Bhawan as he accepted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Mohanlal’s wife, Suchitra Mohanlal, was also present at the ceremony. She appeared to be emotional after the actor was called on stage to collect the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The actor donned an all-white outfit, including a kurta, for the event. He complemented his outfit with a white scroll.

The actor from Kerala, speaking at the ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, thanked the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity and dedicated the award to them, which he termed as a collective tribute to the “legacy”, “creativity” and “resilience” of the film industry.

“This moment is not mine alone; this belongs to the whole Malayalam industry. I never dreamed of this day coming true, and I accept this award on behalf of the forerunners of our industry and our fans,” Mohanlal said.

He also thanked the members of the jury and the Government of India.

Mohanlal, 65, is the youngest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the second artist from the Malayalam film industry, after Adoor Gopalakrishnan, to win the award. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Dadasaheb Phalke AwardentertainmentKangana RanautmohanlalNational Awardsuperstar

