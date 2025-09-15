"We will rise again": Badshah pays powerful tribute to flood-affected Punjab during US concert
Home > Bollywood > "We will rise again": Badshah pays powerful tribute to flood-affected Punjab during US concert

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 18:26:07 IST

California [US], September 15 (ANI): Singer Badshah has sent out his strong support for Punjab, paying tribute to the victims as they continue to battle the devastating effects of the flood crisis.

Heavy monsoon rains triggered severe floods across several districts of Punjab, causing extensive damage to crops and infrastructure.

Addressing the matter, Badshah, during his live concert in Oakland, delivered a powerful homage to the state, reflecting his deep emotions during the performance. Showing his faith in Punjab’s optimistic approach, Badshah reminded his audience about the state’s history and courage.

 
 
 
 
 
“Girkar Uthhte Hai… Uthenge… Kal Honsla Jabardast Hoga. Chardikala Kya Hai Mere Dost… Kehkar Nahin, Karkar Dikhayenge (We fall and rise again, will rise again. The courage will be bigger. Not by saying but we will do and show it)” Badshah said at the concert.

Noting that the state might need one or two years to stand back again, he went on to emphasise the message of “unity.”

“This is the spirit that makes Punjab eternal. No matter how deep the waters rise, our people’s courage runs deeper. The farmers who feed our nation deserve nothing less than our complete support, and Punjab’s Chardikala will see us through this crisis stronger than before,” the singer said.

Badshah also shared a clip from the concert and wrote, “United we stand.”

The singer is currently on ‘The Unfinished Tour, marking a return to the American audiences. He kicked off the tour earlier this month and is set to perform across major US cities.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has launched an extensive flood relief and rehabilitation programme in the rural areas, alongside financial relief. Compensation worth Rs 2 crore has been disbursed to 50 families who lost their loved ones in the recent floods.

In total, 56 people lost their lives in the calamity, and the remaining six families are also set to receive their compensation soon. The administration has been working around the clock to provide relief, restore agricultural land, and protect the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

