When Bollywood met anime: Tiger Shroff, Rashmika Mandanna attend 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' fan screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Actors Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna attended the fan screening of the much-awaited Japanese anime film ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1’ in Mumbai on Sunday.

The release of ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1’ in India has been creating quite a buzz among anime fans in the nation. Bollywood stars have now elevated it a notch higher.

Tiger Shroff, who was recently seen in the action film ‘Baaghi 4’, attended the fan screening of a Japanese anime film in Mumbai on Sunday.

The actor looked dapper at the event in an unbuttoned yellow shirt and blue denim jeans. As for Rashmika, the actress donned a skirt and a pink crop top for the event.

To mark her presence at the ‘Demon Slayer’ movie screening, Rashmika paired her outfit with the movie’s lead character Kamado Tanjiro’s costume–a kimono suit.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Maddock Films’ Vampire film ‘Thama’, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

The movie is slated to release on Diwali this year.

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ is the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy representing the final battle of the anime shonen series from animation studio Ufotable.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon.

While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro battles many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

In the ‘Infinity Castle’ movie, the Hashiras come face-to-face with top demons as they land on their turf, as seen in the trailer.

The latest movie features the fight between Tanjiro, Giyu and the demon Akaza. The film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

The movie is slated to release in Indian theatres on September 12, 2025. (ANI)

