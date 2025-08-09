LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections asim munir Karrion Kross Arab League business news crystal palace gauri khan 2026 US Senate elections
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened

Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened

Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, skips its Mumbai shoot to begin in Ladakh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Salman as Colonel Santosh Babu, alongside Chitrangda Singh. The high-stakes war drama promises action, patriotism, and a stellar cast.

Salman Khan announced Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.
Salman Khan announced Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 9, 2025 18:21:56 IST

Salman Khan just dropped the big news about his next project, Battle of Galwan, right after Sikandar tanked. This one’s all about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops—a pretty intense subject.

Word is, Salman’s gone through a pretty wild physical makeover for the role. But here’s the twist: the Mumbai schedule—yeah, the one that was supposed to kick off this month—got scrapped. The set at Mehboob Studios? They’re tearing it down already.

Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? 

According to Mid-Day, someone close to the production says they hit pause because of a creative call. Now, they’re planning to start things off straight in Ladakh, sometime between August 22 and September 3.

Salman’s rocking a very specific look in the film. If they shot in Mumbai first then waited a month to film in Ladakh, keeping things consistent would’ve been a nightmare. Apoorva Lakhia, the director, figured the action sequences had to be shot back-to-back, so the Mumbai portion is on hold for now. Maybe, later on, they’ll squeeze in a song or patch up some scenes in the city, but nothing’s set.

As for the rumours floating around, people started whispering that maybe the Defence Ministry was blocking the film because of its subject matter. 

But that’s not actually the case. Someone from the team shot that down, saying the film is all about honouring soldiers, not painting anyone as the bad guy. They made sure everything’s above board before even announcing it.

About Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan

Now, about the cast. Chitrangda Singh is stepping in for her first collaboration with Salman, and then there’s Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj rounding things out.

Salman’s playing Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Not Right-Wing, I’m Not Left-Wing,’ Says John Abraham As His New Film Tehran Gears Up For OTT Release

Tags: Battle of GalwanGalwan Valleyladakhmumbaisalman khan

RELATED News

Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
What Really Happened To Jasmin Bhasin In Bollywood? The Untold Truth Behind Her Casting Couch Experience
What’s Behind The Latest Celebrity Beauty Launches? Find Out What’s Coming To Your Vanity
What Went Wrong On A Bad Bunny Fan’s Dream Trip To Puerto Rico That Ended In A Tragic Shooting?
Demi Lovato Joins Jonas Brothers on Stage, Is This the Start of Something Big?

LATEST NEWS

ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
World’s Biggest Company To Pay Massive 15% From China Chip Sales To US – Here’s Why Nvidia, AMD Agreed
Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened
Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened
Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened
Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?