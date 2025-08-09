Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled? Here’s What Really Happened

Salman Khan just dropped the big news about his next project, Battle of Galwan, right after Sikandar tanked. This one’s all about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops—a pretty intense subject.

Word is, Salman’s gone through a pretty wild physical makeover for the role. But here’s the twist: the Mumbai schedule—yeah, the one that was supposed to kick off this month—got scrapped. The set at Mehboob Studios? They’re tearing it down already.

Why Was The Mumbai Set For Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan Dismantled?

According to Mid-Day, someone close to the production says they hit pause because of a creative call. Now, they’re planning to start things off straight in Ladakh, sometime between August 22 and September 3.

Salman’s rocking a very specific look in the film. If they shot in Mumbai first then waited a month to film in Ladakh, keeping things consistent would’ve been a nightmare. Apoorva Lakhia, the director, figured the action sequences had to be shot back-to-back, so the Mumbai portion is on hold for now. Maybe, later on, they’ll squeeze in a song or patch up some scenes in the city, but nothing’s set.

As for the rumours floating around, people started whispering that maybe the Defence Ministry was blocking the film because of its subject matter.

But that’s not actually the case. Someone from the team shot that down, saying the film is all about honouring soldiers, not painting anyone as the bad guy. They made sure everything’s above board before even announcing it.

About Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan

Now, about the cast. Chitrangda Singh is stepping in for her first collaboration with Salman, and then there’s Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj rounding things out.

Salman’s playing Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.

