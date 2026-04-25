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Home > Sports News > Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air

Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air

BCCI officially renews Ajit Agarkar’s contract as Chief Selector until June 2027 to ensure stability ahead of the ODI World Cup. Having overseen three ICC trophy wins and the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Agarkar’s "fearless" leadership style has secured the board's trust.

BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar's 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector's Future. Photo: X
BCCI Breaks Silence on Ajit Agarkar's 2027 ODI World Cup Extension Rumours, Big Twist in Chief Selector's Future. Photo: X

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 25, 2026 15:22:38 IST

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Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air

The prospects for Ajit Agarkar as India’s chief selector have ignited conversations, especially with the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup approaching. Amid ongoing speculation, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has stated that such decisions are not made casually and are the responsibility of the board’s leadership.

Currently, according to reports, the Indian cricket board has chosen to maintain consistency by extending Ajit Agarkar’s role as chairman of the senior selection committee for an additional year. The action is viewed as a component of a larger plan to ensure stability as the next ODI World Cup cycle approaches.

“Such decisions rest with the BCCI management. These are collective calls taken at the appropriate time, keeping the larger interests of Indian cricket in mind. When the time comes, the board will take a considered view,” Shukla was quoted as saying to TOI.

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Ajit Agarkar’s Achievements:

Agarkar’s time in office has been characterized by considerable achievements. From October 2023 to March 2026, teams from India led by him reached four finals in ICC tournaments, triumphing in three, which included two T20 World Cups and one ICC Champions Trophy. These outcomes turned his continuation into a likely certainty.

“Agarkar didn’t seek extension. A selector can continue up to four years in either junior or senior selection committee and five years cumulatively across both committees. Hence, Ajit’s contract is being renewed and not extended,” a senior BCCI source said.

Agarkar’s Bold Decisions:

Aside from outcomes, Agarkar’s tenure has been characterised by courageous and frequently challenging choices. The selection committee monitored the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while also slowly transitioning from veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami. In another notable decision, the committee excluded Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup roster, choosing to support the in-form Ishan Kishan instead.

Sources suggest that Agarkar preferred to allow his work to demonstrate its value rather than actively pursue an extension. With a solid track record and the need for stability before a significant international tournament, the board’s choice demonstrates both trust in his guidance and a wish for consistency in future team development.

Also Read: QG vs KK, PSL 2026 Live Streaming and Channel Details: Where To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match in India, Pakistan, Dubai (UAE) and Rest of the World

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Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air

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Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air

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Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air
Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air
Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air
Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure as Chief Selector Set For Extension Till 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI’s Official Response Clears Air

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