Racism Debate Flares After SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Panel Sees Low Turnout At CCXP Mexico- But Is It Being Misread?

A panel for S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming Varanasi at CCXP Mexico has caused online controversy as images showing empty seats and audiences moving around during the panel went viral. Some called the clips “embarrassing” and accused the non-responsive audience of racising Indian films on the global stage. Some expressed their doubts on the clips and said they might not be showing the whole picture.

Did the empty seats suggest a disinterested audience or a misleading snapshot?

Images and videos from the Varanasi panel was being circulated online after an image with empty seats in the front rows as producer, S. S. Karthikeya gave his speech was shared. A video was shared, showing the audience walking around when a pre-recorded message from Rajamouli was shown.







The images were shared online leading to a hot debate online as some said the film was not generating interest among the audience despite Rajamouli’s global push post RRR and Baahubali franchise. Some also said such scenes are common in large conventions and the crowd moves around between panels.

Why are fans blaming it on racism against Indian films?

A bunch of fans said the non-responsive audience was ‘racising’ Indian films in the West. Some social media posts were shared saying despite Rajamouli putting India on the global map, the audience at CCXP Mexico was underwhelming.

Some users went on to link the incident to a larger narrative of Indian cinema not getting equal recognition from the rest of the world. The post also compared it to other recent global showcases where there were similar claims of indifference towards Indian projects.

Is There Any Proof That the Response Was Exaggerated

Not everyone bought the racism narrative. Multiple fans and attendees defended the panel, sharing images from different angles that showed a fuller audience. Others noted that empty seats were also on display at multiple panels throughout the event, not just Varanasi’s.

Moreover, some viewers also suggested that the “walkout” clips may have been misinterpreted, arguing that the footage more likely captured people entering, exiting or finding seats, rather than deliberately walking out of the presentation.

What Do We Know About Varanasi So Far?

Varanasi is a time-travel adventure that mixes mythology, history and science-fiction. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is scheduled for a global theatrical release in April 2027.

The team showed exclusive behind-the-scenes footage at CCXP Mexico, with Rajamouli speaking via video to audiences about the film’s scale and international scope.

Does This Affect The Film’s Global Future?

While the footage has caused controversy, industry observers say that early promotional events rarely predict a film’s long-term success. Rajamouli’s previous films, including RRR, had shown their true value as word-of-mouth and critical reception grew over time.

Varanasi panel had a tepid response, but whether it was indicative of real disinterest or simply a feature of convention life, is not known. Ultimately, we can only say, at this point, that it is a case of narratives getting built online too quickly on incomplete glimpses rather than reality.

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