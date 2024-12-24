Bharat Progress Report 2024: India Gave Refuge To Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Amid a political upheaval in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India after her government was toppled by weeks of unrest. Her sudden arrival underscores the deep ties and strategic concerns that bind the neighboring nations during this crisis.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India following a political upheaval that led to her resignation. Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar informed Parliament that Ms. Hasina made an urgent request to enter India “at very short notice”.

Her government was toppled amid a political crisis and weeks of violent anti-government protests in Bangladesh. “The situation is still evolving,” Mr. Jaishankar said, without elaborating on how long Ms. Hasina might stay in India or what her next steps would be.

India’s Close Coordination with Dhaka Amid Crisis

Jaishankar revealed that India had maintained consistent communication with Bangladeshi authorities over the past 24 hours. He emphasized India’s commitment to monitoring the situation and ensuring the safety of the Indian community in Bangladesh.

“There are 19,000 Indians in Bangladesh, including 9,000 students, most of whom returned to India in July,” he noted.

Additionally, India has expressed concerns about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. “Reports suggested that various groups are taking initiatives to ensure their protection and well-being. We welcome these efforts but will remain deeply concerned until law and order is restored,” he added.

Heightened Security Along the India-Bangladesh Border

In response to the crisis, India deployed additional troops along its 4,096km (2,545 miles) border with Bangladesh. Train services between the two countries, which were suspended in mid-July due to violent protests, remain indefinitely halted.

Five Indian states share a border with Bangladesh, with West Bengal having the longest stretch. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for peace, highlighting the close cultural and linguistic ties between the two regions. Meanwhile, the northeastern state of Meghalaya imposed a night curfew along its border to maintain order.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been instructed to ensure no entry into India without valid documents. A BSF spokesperson confirmed that top officials had reviewed operational preparedness along the West Bengal border on Monday.

Sheikh Hasina’s Tenure and Its Impact on India

Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, spanning 15 years, was marked by significant cooperation with India. Under her leadership, Bangladesh cracked down on anti-India militants and granted transit rights to secure trade routes for Indian states bordering the country.

India is now closely watching the evolving political situation in Bangladesh, which holds critical economic and cultural ties with its neighbor. “Prolonged tensions could have regional implications,” Mr. Jaishankar warned.

