Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And Malaysia Announced A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

India and Malaysia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The landmark agreement, signed during Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to India, paves the way for enhanced collaboration across trade, defence, technology, and culture.

India and Malaysia officially elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to India in August 2024. This milestone builds on their existing 2010 Strategic Partnership and 2015 Enhanced Strategic Partnership, marking a significant step forward in their collaboration.

Expanding Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompasses a wide range of areas, including trade, defence, digital technology, education, and culture. During the visit, both nations signed key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on workers’ mobility, digital technologies, culture, tourism, sports, and education. “These agreements reflect the growing synergy between our countries and our shared commitment to a prosperous future,” said PM Anwar Ibrahim.

India also expressed its willingness to support Malaysia’s aspiration to join the BRICS grouping, a move strongly advocated by PM Ibrahim.

Economic Collaboration Between India and Malaysia

Economic collaboration between India and Malaysia is poised for significant growth. Both nations celebrated a record bilateral trade volume of $19.5 billion in 2023, with an ambitious target to increase this figure to $25 billion by 2025.

“Our economic partnership is a cornerstone of our relationship, and we are determined to achieve new heights,” said Indian officials during the discussions. Additionally, cooperation in digital technologies, particularly in fintech, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, emerged as a focal point. The creation of the Malaysia-India Digital Council is expected to accelerate progress in these sectors.

Geopolitical and Security Cooperation between India and Malaysia

The leaders also addressed geopolitical concerns, particularly the stability of the Indo-Pacific region. They reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. Both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasized the need to combat the connections between terrorism and transnational organized crime.

Enhancing Defence Collaboration

Defence cooperation stands as a vital pillar of the upgraded partnership. India and Malaysia agreed to enhance military exchanges, conduct joint exercises, and explore opportunities for defence industry collaboration. Potential joint ventures in defence production and research and development were also discussed, paving the way for deeper strategic ties.

Also Read: Bharat Progress Report 2024: 100 Nations Attended 3rd Voice Of The Global South Summit In India