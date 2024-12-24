Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India Signs Free-Trade Pact with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway & Switzerland Under EFTA

The agreement includes binding commitment worth $100 billion over the next 15 years that is aimed to boost FDI in India and generate one million direct jobs.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India Signs Free-Trade Pact with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway & Switzerland Under EFTA

India signed a landmark Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Free Trade Association, which comprises Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland on 10 March 2024.

The agreement includes binding commitment worth $100 billion over the next 15 years that is aimed to boost FDI in India and generate one million direct jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the agreement an entrance to new collaborations related to innovation and research: “The global leadership that EFTA countries have always demonstrated in R&D into different areas will open even newer doors of collaboration for all of us.”.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the pact is important as it is India’s first free trade agreement with four developed nations. Calling it “modern and ambitious,” Goyal said the deal balances economic asymmetries between the EFTA region and India.

EFTA states have committed $50 billion FDI in the first decade, and then another $50 billion over the subsequent five years. Goyal added that investment flow will exceed these projections, though there are provisions to plug the gaps if needed.

The agreement grants India a right to rebalance or suspend concessions if investment targets are not met. Further, it provides legal certainty in tariffs and investment relations, with investments based on a projected nominal GDP growth of 9%. This is the area of the expansion of trade and services.

The deal spans a wide array of trade concessions. EFTA has agreed to cut its tariffs on 92.2% of its tariff lines, which comprises 99.6% of Indian exports. On the other hand, India has agreed to cut its tariffs on 82.7% of its tariff lines, which accounts for 95.3% of EFTA exports.

The benefits for the Indian industries come through cheaper imports of machinery, watches, and chocolates due to duty eliminations spread over seven years. In addition, tariff concessions cover processed agricultural products and gold.

The services sector is a key focus of the agreement, with EFTA providing concessions in over 110 sub-sectors, including gaming, animation, accounting, and legal services. India has offered concessions on 105 of 156 sub-sectors, including business and health services.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has welcomed the deal, predicting it will enhance India’s export potential to EFTA markets and generate significant employment opportunities.

The agreement marks India’s fourth major trade pact in the last three years, following deals with Australia, Mauritius, and the UAE.

“This deal is a historic step in enhancing India’s global trade footprint,” Goyal said. “It integrates investment, trade, environment, intellectual property rights, and gender equality into a single framework, providing a comprehensive boost to India’s economic ties with Europe.”

ALSO READ: Bharat Progress Report 2024: 100 Nations Attended 3rd Voice Of The Global South Summit In India

Filed under

Bharat Progress Report 2024 Free-Trade Pact

Advertisement

Also Read

Natural Disasters That Shocked The World In 2024

Natural Disasters That Shocked The World In 2024

Bharat Progress Report 2024: U.S & India Signed ‘Cultural Property Agreement’ To Protect Indian Antiquities

Bharat Progress Report 2024: U.S & India Signed ‘Cultural Property Agreement’ To Protect Indian Antiquities

Government Mulls 30 % Subsidy For Local Electric Ambulances

Government Mulls 30 % Subsidy For Local Electric Ambulances

Stock Market Holidays In 2025

Stock Market Holidays In 2025

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Start-ups Created 16.6 lakh Direct Jobs In India In 2024

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Start-ups Created 16.6 lakh Direct Jobs In India In 2024

Entertainment

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox