Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India Was Re-Elected To UN Peacebuilding Commission

In November, India was re-elected to the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for the 2025-2026 term, reinforcing its enduring commitment to global peace and stability. This re-election highlights India's active role in peacebuilding efforts, which it has supported since the PBC's inception in 2005.

A Continued Commitment to Global Peace

The announcement of India’s re-election was made by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The post read,”India has been re-elected to the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for 2025-2026. As a founding member and major contributor to @UNPeacekeeping, India is committed to continuing its engagement with the PBC to work towards global peace and stability.”

India’s re-election highlights its important role in the PBC, which is tasked with assisting conflict-affected countries and enhancing the broader global peace agenda. The country has been a member of the Peacebuilding Commission since its establishment in December 2005, contributing actively to its mission over the years.

The Role of the UN Peacebuilding Commission

The UNPBC was established in 2005 to advise the UN General Assembly and the Security Council on matters related to peacebuilding and sustaining peace. Its primary objective is to promote a cohesive, strategic approach to post-conflict reconstruction and peacebuilding efforts.

According to the PBC’s official website, the commission seeks to integrate peacebuilding efforts within the broader UN system by advising on priorities and needs, ensuring a coordinated response to conflicts. It acts as a bridge between the UN’s principal organs and other relevant entities, fostering collaboration among various stakeholders within and outside the United Nations system.

Strengthening Coordinated Approaches to Peacebuilding

One of the key functions of the PBC is to facilitate coordination across humanitarian, development, and peace efforts. This is particularly crucial in regions transitioning from conflict or recovering from instability. The Commission’s thematic engagements occur through country-specific and regional discussions, where nations exchange experiences and best practices in peacebuilding.

The PBC also provides a platform for dialogue among various actors, including representatives from UN peacekeeping operations, special political missions, and UN Country Teams. These briefings are essential in ensuring that peacebuilding efforts are aligned and coordinated, strengthening the impact of the international community’s work in conflict-affected regions.

Filed under

India UN Peacebuilding Commission

