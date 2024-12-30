Home
Monday, December 30, 2024
BPR 2024: 1.45 Crore Register For PM’s Rooftop Solar Scheme; 6.34 Lakh Panels Installed

Launched by the Prime Minister, the initiative aims to facilitate the installation of 1 crore rooftop solar systems in residential areas by Fiscal Year 2027, with a significant budget allocation of Rs 75,021 crore.

As of now, approximately 1.45 crore registrations and 6.34 lakh installations have been completed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, according to a recent statement in Parliament. Launched by the Prime Minister, the initiative aims to facilitate the installation of 1 crore rooftop solar systems in residential areas by Fiscal Year 2027, with a significant budget allocation of Rs 75,021 crore.

The National Portal for the scheme reported a total of 1.45 crore registrations, 26.38 lakh applications, and 6.34 lakh rooftop solar installations, as stated by Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Naik, in his reply to the Rajya Sabha. Additionally, subsidies have been issued to 3.66 lakh applicants, with payments typically processed within 15 to 21 days.

Gujarat has emerged as the leading state for solar installations under this initiative, with 2,86,545 installations. Maharashtra follows with 1,26,344 installations, and Uttar Pradesh has completed 53,423 installations. The government is collaborating with a range of stakeholders, including the REC, DISCOMs, and vendors, to overcome any obstacles and ensure smooth implementation of the program.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was launched to provide free electricity to households, with the goal of supplying up to 300 units of free electricity each month. The project, which involves an investment of over Rs 75,000 crore, is designed to benefit 1 crore households. It offers significant subsidies directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts and access to low-interest bank loans to ensure there is no financial burden on participants.

To encourage widespread adoption, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats are being incentivized to promote rooftop solar systems in their areas. Beyond reducing electricity bills, the scheme is also fostering economic opportunities, creating jobs, and contributing to sustainable energy generation across India.

