BPR 2024 : India’s Smartphone Exports Crossed Rs. 20,000 Crore Mark In November 2024

India’s smartphone export industry has achieved a remarkable milestone, with exports crossing the Rs 20,000 crore mark in November 2024. This achievement represents a significant 92% year-on-year growth, compared to Rs 10,634 crore in November 2023. The surge in exports reflects the thriving success of India’s smartphone manufacturing sector, with global giants like Apple and Samsung leading the way. The sector’s growth has also been aided by the country’s strategic push for electronics manufacturing under various government initiatives.

Apple Leads The Sales

Apple has emerged as the key driver of India’s smartphone export growth, with the company’s exports reaching an all-time high of Rs 14,000 crore in November 2024. This is a sharp increase from Rs 12,000 crore in October 2024, making November Apple’s best month ever in terms of export value. This growth is particularly significant because it accounts for over 80% of the value of iPhones assembled in India.

The company’s success in India can be attributed to its local vendors, including Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron, who have played a critical role in meeting production and export targets. Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu facility, in particular, stands out as the single largest contributor to Apple’s record-breaking export performance. The achievement also surpasses the company’s own Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme commitment of exporting 70-75% of production value for FY25, showing the strength of Apple’s commitment to the Indian market.

Samsung, alongside Apple, continues to be a dominant force in India’s smartphone export sector. Samsung’s exports, along with contributions from Indian manufacturers and other global players, account for the remaining share of the Rs 20,000 crore in exports. Together, Apple and Samsung have cemented India’s position as a key player in the global smartphone manufacturing industry.

In addition to these global giants, several Indian companies have been playing an increasingly prominent role in the smartphone manufacturing sector, contributing to the growth of both exports and job creation.

The Role of the PLI Scheme

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has been a game-changer for India’s electronics sector. When it was launched, the smartphone industry was ranked 23rd in terms of exports. However, thanks to the incentives provided by the scheme, smartphones have now become the third-largest export category in the country. In fact, India’s electronics exports have moved from 7th place in 2019 to 3rd in FY25, with smartphones leading the charge.

The PLI scheme has not only boosted exports but has also generated substantial tax revenues and duties. According to the India Cellular & Electronics Association, the industry has contributed Rs 1.1 trillion in incremental goods and services tax (GST) and duties on mobile components since the scheme’s implementation. Over the past four years, the sector has generated Rs 2.87 trillion in exports, contributing significantly to India’s economy.

One of the most significant social impacts of the smartphone export boom has been the creation of jobs. The PLI scheme has played a pivotal role in generating employment opportunities, especially for young women entering the workforce. In total, the industry has created over 300,000 direct jobs and 600,000 indirect jobs, offering training and skill development opportunities to a large section of the population.

The shift towards manufacturing and assembly in India has also fostered local innovation, skill development, and the creation of a robust supply chain, further enhancing India’s attractiveness as a global manufacturing hub.

The Future of India’s Electronics Sector

The record-breaking export figures for smartphones highlight the tremendous potential of India’s electronics sector. With the continued expansion of companies like Apple, Samsung, and a growing number of domestic manufacturers, India’s role as a manufacturing and export hub for electronics is expected to strengthen even further. The country’s growing competitiveness in global supply chains positions it as a leader in the production of high-value electronics.

Moreover, the success of India’s smartphone manufacturing sector is likely to spur growth in other electronics sectors, leading to diversification and innovation in areas such as semiconductor manufacturing, consumer electronics, and electric vehicles. India’s push towards becoming a global electronics manufacturing hub is set to transform the sector in the coming years, benefiting both the economy and the labor force.

India’s smartphone export sector has reached new heights, driven by significant investments, government support, and the expansion of key players like Apple and Samsung. The remarkable 92% growth in exports in November 2024 highlights the success of India’s strategic push towards becoming a global manufacturing hub for smartphones. With the continued implementation of the PLI scheme and further investments in infrastructure and innovation, India’s electronics sector is poised for a bright future, bringing both economic benefits and job opportunities to millions of people across the country.

