BPR 2024 : UPI Saw 15,547 Crore Transactions Worth Rs. 223 Lakh Crore From January To November 2024

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), introduced in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has achieved unprecedented growth, processing 15,547 crore transactions worth ₹223 lakh crore between January and November 2024. This remarkable performance underscores UPI’s transformative impact on India’s financial ecosystem.

In October 2024, UPI reached a new milestone, handling 16.58 billion transactions worth ₹23.49 lakh crore in a single month. This marked a 45% year-on-year increase from 11.40 billion transactions in October 2023. With 632 banks linked to the UPI network, the platform’s rapid adoption highlights its dominance in India’s payment industry.

UPI’s success has been pivotal in advancing India’s digital payment revolution, providing a quick, secure, and contactless alternative to cash transactions. This shift gained significant momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers sought safer payment options.

Empowering Users Across Sectors

UPI has been particularly beneficial for small businesses, migrant workers, and street vendors, enabling them to send and receive money effortlessly. By simplifying peer-to-peer transactions, merchant payments, and cash transfers, UPI has empowered millions of Indians. Features such as payment scheduling and integration of multiple bank accounts into a single app have enhanced user convenience.

The Finance Ministry has emphasized UPI’s growing global importance, with the system now operational in seven countries: UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. France became the first European nation to adopt UPI, marking a significant milestone in its international journey. This expansion facilitates seamless cross-border transactions for Indian businesses and consumers, strengthening India’s position in global financial systems.

Transformative Impact on Financial Inclusion

UPI’s rapid adoption is driven by a combination of strong infrastructure, user accessibility, and changing consumer behavior. The system has played a crucial role in advancing financial inclusion, particularly for underserved communities. By offering a reliable and user-friendly platform, UPI has built trust among its users and fostered widespread adoption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively supported UPI’s expansion within the BRICS alliance, which now includes six additional members. This strategic push is expected to enhance India’s financial influence globally, boost remittance flows, and encourage further financial inclusion.

India’s dominance in digital payments is further validated by the ACI Worldwide Report 2024, which revealed that the country accounted for nearly 49% of all real-time payment transactions globally in 2023. This highlights India’s leadership in pioneering innovative financial technologies and systems.

A Bright Future for UPI

The success of UPI demonstrates the transformative power of digital payments in India. Its widespread adoption, both domestically and internationally, is reshaping the financial landscape, promoting economic growth, and driving the country’s transition to a cashless economy.

With UPI and RuPay making rapid progress outside India, the digital payment revolution is set to continue gathering momentum globally. As more countries adopt this system, India’s influence in the digital payments arena is poised to grow, solidifying its reputation as a global leader in financial technology.

