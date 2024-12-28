BPR 2024: Modi 3.0’s Landmark Achievements Highlight Women Empowerment And Economic Growth

The Modi 3.0 government’s Lakhpati Didi scheme emerged as a transformative initiative in 2024, empowering over 11 lakh women to achieve financial independence by earning ₹1 lakh annually. This milestone, alongside ₹15 lakh crore worth of sanctioned projects and increased medical seats, reflects the government’s commitment to economic growth and women-led development during its first 100 days of the third term.

As the curtains close on 2024, the first 100 days of the Modi government’s third term remain a highlight of the year, showcasing transformative initiatives and significant progress across multiple sectors. Among the standout achievements, the creation of over 11 lakh additional Lakhpati Didis—women earning more than ₹1 lakh annually—has reinforced the government’s commitment to women-led development, raising their numbers to a record-breaking one crore nationwide.

The Lakhpati Didi Scheme, announced during India’s 77th Independence Day celebrations, embodies the government’s vision to empower economically weaker women through financial aid and skill development. This monumental initiative aligns seamlessly with Modi 3.0’s broader agenda of inclusive growth, infrastructural advancements, and job creation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted this milestone achievement during a press briefing, emphasizing the government’s dedication to uplifting women entrepreneurs and self-help group (SHG) members. Complementing this, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s post on X (formerly Twitter) aptly summarized the scheme’s impact:

“With 10 crore women mobilized under DAY-NRLM, ₹5,000 crores in bank loans, and expanded MUDRA loan limits, India is advancing women-led development. Empowering #LakhpatiDidis and supporting women entrepreneurs—#NariShakti is building a resilient nation.”

The scheme’s core objective is to ensure financial independence for women through skill training and support from SHGs. By providing them with essential tools for entrepreneurship and agricultural productivity, the program not only enhances income levels but also strengthens the socio-economic fabric of rural India.

Understanding the Lakhpati Didi Scheme

The Lakhpati Didi Scheme aims to train women in livelihood skills while offering them financial resources. With an ambitious target set by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to expand the program’s reach from two crore to three crore women, the scheme has seen remarkable success.

Key financial provisions include:

Capitalisation Support: A revolving fund of ₹20,000–₹30,000 per SHG and a community investment fund of up to ₹2.5 lakh per SHG.

A revolving fund of ₹20,000–₹30,000 per SHG and a community investment fund of up to ₹2.5 lakh per SHG. Bank Loans: Collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakh per SHG, an overdraft facility of ₹5,000 for Jan-Dhan account holders, and interest subvention for loans up to ₹3 lakh.

Collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakh per SHG, an overdraft facility of ₹5,000 for Jan-Dhan account holders, and interest subvention for loans up to ₹3 lakh. Women Enterprise Acceleration Fund: Offering up to ₹5 lakh for five years to individual and collective enterprises, with interest subvention for loans of ₹1.5 lakh for up to three years.

These measures enable women to establish sustainable businesses and achieve financial autonomy.

Comprehensive Growth: Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Healthcare

While women’s empowerment stood out as a cornerstone, Modi 3.0’s first 100 days also focused on large-scale infrastructural development and job creation. Projects worth ₹15 lakh crore were sanctioned, with ₹3 lakh crore allocated for connecting 25,000 unlinked villages and developing the mega port at Wadhawan, Maharashtra.

In agriculture, minimum support prices (MSP) for Kharif crops were increased, export restrictions on onions and basmati rice were lifted, and import duties on crude palm, soybean, and sunflower oils were raised to protect domestic farmers.

The healthcare sector saw a significant boost with the addition of 75,000 medical seats, addressing India’s reliance on foreign medical education while strengthening the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Building Resilience Through Disaster Management

Another noteworthy achievement was the government’s proactive approach to disaster management. With the introduction of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, ₹12,554 crore was allocated for managing urban floods, glacial lake outbursts, and other natural calamities. This ensured better preparedness and disaster mitigation strategies at the state level.

A Promising Start to Modi 3.0’s Third Term

Reflecting on these achievements, a senior government functionary stated, “The emergence of Lakhpati Didis in such significant numbers is a clear answer to those questioning the government’s job-creation efforts.”

The roadmap laid during the first 100 days highlights the Modi administration’s resolve to create a more inclusive, prosperous, and resilient India. As the year draws to a close, these milestones stand as a testament to the transformative vision driving Modi 3.0 forward, setting the tone for a brighter future in the coming years.

