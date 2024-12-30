Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Women Tax Filers Increased By 25% In 2024: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Despite the percentage increases, absolute numbers in these regions remained modest. For instance, Ladakh saw an extraordinary 583% surge, albeit from a low base of just 30 filers to 205.

Women Tax Filers Increased By 25% In 2024: Bharat Progress Report 2024

Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, smaller states and union territories like Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir saw a notable rise in women filing income-tax returns, reflecting increasing economic participation.

Mizoram experienced a remarkable 96% increase, reaching 2,090 filers, while J&K recorded a 49.2% growth, with 1,17,514 women filing returns.

National Growth in Women Filers

Across India, the number of women filing returns steadily grew over five years, rising from 1.83 crore in Assessment Year (AY) 2019-20 to 2.29 crore in AY 2023-24, marking a 25.3% increase.

Overall, 7.97 crore returns, including those from individuals and businesses, were filed in AY 2023-24. Assessment years reflect income and tax data from the preceding fiscal year.

The northeastern states, excluding Assam, reported substantial double-digit growth in women filing returns during this period. Mizoram led with a 96% rise, followed by Nagaland (44.3%), Meghalaya (39.5%), Arunachal Pradesh (36.4%), Manipur (33.2%), and Sikkim (39%). Tripura’s growth of 22.3% was slightly below the national average.

Despite the percentage increases, absolute numbers in these regions remained modest. For instance, Ladakh saw an extraordinary 583% surge, albeit from a low base of just 30 filers to 205.

Leading States in Women Filers

In absolute terms, Maharashtra topped the list with 36.8 lakh women filing returns in AY 2023-24, reflecting a 23% rise. Gujarat followed with 22.5 lakh filers, a 24.4% increase, and Uttar Pradesh had 20.4 lakh filers, showing 29.2% growth.

Income tax returns (ITRs) allow individuals to report their earnings and taxes paid to the Income Tax Department, governed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Union Ministry of Finance. These statistics highlight growing economic empowerment among women across India, particularly in less economically prominent regions.

ALSO READ: BPR 2024: Modi 3.0’s Key Achievements In Women Empowerment, 11 Lakh Women Became ‘Lakhpati Didis’

Filed under

Bharat Progress Report 2024 income tax women

Advertisement

Also Read

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

What Is Space Docking? ISRO To Launch Space Docking Experiment Tonight – Know The Time And Where To Watch Live

What Is Space Docking? ISRO To Launch Space Docking Experiment Tonight – Know The Time...

Union Budget 2025: Exploring the Last Major Income Tax Relief in History

Union Budget 2025: Exploring the Last Major Income Tax Relief in History

Taliban Orders Shutdown Of NGOs Employing Women In Afghanistan

Taliban Orders Shutdown Of NGOs Employing Women In Afghanistan

BPR 2024: 1.45 Crore Register For PM’s Rooftop Solar Scheme; 6.34 Lakh Panels Installed

BPR 2024: 1.45 Crore Register For PM’s Rooftop Solar Scheme; 6.34 Lakh Panels Installed

Entertainment

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge Death, Including Friend Rogelio Nores

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox