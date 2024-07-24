Budget Highlights: What's Cheaper And Costlier ?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, resulting in some items becoming cheaper and others more expensive for consumers.

Items That Have Become Cheaper

Mobile Phones and Chargers: Basic Customs Duty reduced to 15%.

Gold, Silver, and Platinum: Customs duty reduced to 6% for gold and silver, and 6.4% for platinum.

Cancer Treatment Medicines: Three medicines exempted from Basic Customs Duty.

Solar Panels: Expanded list of exempted capital goods used in manufacturing.

E-commerce: TDS rate reduced from 1% to 0.1%.

Ferronickel and Blister Copper: Basic Customs Duty removed.

Broodstock and Feed for Shrimp and Fish: Duty reduced to 5% or exempted.

Exports in Leather and Textiles: Reduced duty on real down filling material.

Ammonium Nitrate: Basic Customs Duty reduced from 7.5% to 10%.

Oxygen Free Copper: Duty removed for resistor manufacturing.

Critical Minerals: Full exemption and reduced duty on some inputs for sectors like nuclear energy and high-tech electronics.

Items That Have Become Costlier

Ammonium Nitrate: Customs duty increased to 10%.

Non-biodegradable Plastics: Duty increased to 25%.

Telecom Equipment: Duty increased to 15%.

Notified Goods: TCS of 1% on goods valued over ₹10 lakh.

Solar Glass: Customs duty not extended.

Tax Changes

Standard Deduction for Salaried Employees: Increased to ₹75,000 from ₹50,000 under the new tax regime.

Family Pension for Pensioners: Tax deduction increased to ₹25,000 from ₹15,000.

Previous Budget Measures

Mobile Phone Manufacturing: Reduced import taxes on components like camera lenses.

Lithium-Ion Batteries: Reduced tax rate to support manufacturing of phones and electric vehicles in India.

Economic Highlights

GDP Growth: Expected to grow between 6.5-7% this year.

Retail Inflation: Declined to 5.4% during 2023-24 from 6.7% previously.

Economic Survey 2023-24: Highlighted ‘Service’ and ‘Growth’ as key terms.

Paperless Budget: Delivered in paperless form, similar to previous years.

Interim Union Budget 2024: Presented on February 1 ahead of the general elections.

