From Bahi Khata To Tablets: The Budget Transformation

The way the Union Budget is presented in India has changed a lot over time. Traditionally, finance ministers would carry a briefcase into Parliament for the budget announcement. But in 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke this tradition by using a ‘Bahi Khata,’ which is a traditional Indian accounting ledger, instead of the old colonial-era briefcase.

In 2021, Sitharaman took it a step further by moving to a paperless format, using a ‘Made in India’ tablet for the budget presentation. This modern approach aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s push for a ‘Digital India’ and was also influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the finance minister prepares to present the Union Budget, the shift from the traditional briefcase to a paperless format reflects a mix of tradition and technology. The ‘Bahi Khata’ and tablet have become symbols of this change, moving away from colonial practices and towards a more digital and indigenous method of presenting the budget.

Break Colonial Tradition

In 2019, Sitharaman’s choice of the ‘Bahi Khata’ represented a break from colonial traditions. The briefcase was a remnant from British rule, modeled after the Gladstone box used in Britain for budget presentations. Sitharaman revealed that her aunt had sewn the fabric into a large envelope shape, and she had taken it to two temples to seek blessings before the presentation. The budget documents were carried in a red silk bag with the national emblem.

Using the ‘Bahi Khata’ was a way to connect with India’s heritage and make the budget presentation more relatable to everyday people. It also signaled support for small businesses and entrepreneurs who often use similar ledgers for financial management.

Also Read: Will Aam Aadmi Take A Sigh Of Relief? Budget Session 2024