Union Budget 2024: Middle-Class Memes Take Over The Internet- Here Are The Best Ones

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha today. Social media was abuzz with memes and jokes both before and after her speech.

In a move to benefit the middle class, the government increased the standard deduction by 50 percent to ₹75,000 and adjusted tax slabs under the new income tax regime, aiming to provide more disposable income for salaried individuals to boost consumption.

Sitharaman stated that the changes announced in the Budget would allow salaried employees in the new tax regime to save up to ₹17,500 in income tax annually.

Before presenting the Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Lok Sabha. Following tradition, she met with President Droupadi Murmu, who offered her ‘dahi-chini’ (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, before heading to Parliament.

According to Google Trends data, interest in the Budget began to rise around July 14. Currently, Nirmala Sitharaman is the top trend on Google, while the Budget 2024 date was the leading trend all day yesterday.

Union Budget 2024, Here Are The BEST Middle-Class Memes:

Budget day approaches. People on twitter: pic.twitter.com/zbTbqxc7iS — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) July 22, 2024

Middle class taxpayer after paying gst, income tax, service tax, toll tax, gift tax, capital gains tax etc#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/OS6nQ8DhHG — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 23, 2024

Government to salaried people during every budget#Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/OtTMYUCUAm — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) July 23, 2024

Government to middle class in every budget. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/3z9TyesdfA — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 23, 2024

