Watching Another Ambani Wedding Is Better Than This Budget: Ashneer Grover On Budget 2024

The Founder of Bharat Pe , and former Shark in Shark Tank India has ended up critisizing the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday. Sharing his views on social media platform X, he wrote, “Budget 2024 – ‘Boring, Lifeless and Meaningless’. ”

He then added writing, that it would have been much better, “watching yet another Ambani wedding function over this…”

Budget 2024 – ‘Boring, Lifeless and Meaningless’. Instead of delivering this budget they could’ve just said – “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha – agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh”. Actually watching yet another Ambani wedding function over this – would’ve been more… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 23, 2024

Key Focus Of The Budget:

The main focus of the budget was creating jobs for young people across all sectors, including apprenticeships in private companies. The government plans to offer new recruits a month’s salary up to ₹15,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer. Additionally, employers will receive a subsidy on their share of Provident Fund payments.

The government aims to provide jobs for one crore people within a year, addressing unemployment and the concerns of young people, which were seen as key reasons for the BJP’s underwhelming performance in the election.

To boost the economy, the budget proposed reworking tax slabs in the new tax regime and increasing the standard deduction from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, giving employees an extra ₹17,500 and encouraging consumption and demand. The deduction on family pensions was also increased from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000.

