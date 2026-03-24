Shivam Jewels selected as DTC sightholder, expected to give fresh impetus to the diamond industry.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 23: Surat-based Shivam Jewels, a leading diamond manufacturing company, has achieved a significant milestone on the global stage. Under the leadership of its promoter Ghanshyam Shankar, the company has been selected as a sightholder by the Diamond Trading Company (DTC), the rough diamond sales and distribution arm of the De Beers Group. Notably, DTC has appointed new sight holders after a gap of nearly nine years, making Shivam Jewels’ inclusion particularly significant for both the company and the Surat diamond industry.

Shivam Jewels is one of the leading players in natural diamond manufacturing. The company imports rough diamonds, processes them locally, and produces polished diamonds, of which approximately 90 per cent are exported, while the remaining 10 per cent are sold in the domestic market.

At present, Shivam Jewels employs around 1,950 people and has an annual turnover of nearly Rs. 2,700 crore. With its selection as a DTC sightholder, the company will now receive a direct supply of rough diamonds, which will significantly enhance both its production capacity and export volumes. The development is also likely to provide renewed momentum to Surat’s diamond industry.

DTC is part of the De Beers Group, a global mining giant with a legacy of around 130 years. DTC supplies rough diamonds on a monthly basis to a select group of sightholders. While DTC’s headquarters were previously in London, it has now shifted operations to Botswana. Alongside India, the company has sightholders in Israel, the United States, Sri Lanka, and China.

The selection of a sightholder is based on stringent criteria, including a company’s track record, operational practices, sustained growth, and the stability of employment. Shivam Jewels has met all these benchmarks to earn this prestigious recognition.

Founded in 1995, Shivam Jewels has grown rapidly since 2014. After nearly 12 years of sustained efforts, the company has now secured the distinguished position as a DTC sightholder in 2026. The company’s promoter Ghanshyam Shankar has been associated with the diamond industry for over 40 years. His experience and determination were pivotal in achieving this milestone.