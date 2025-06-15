8th Pay Commission: Will IAS, IPS, And IFS Officers Get A Salary Jackpot?

Calculations for story

We are calculating the estimated revised basic salaries for IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers, covering Pay Levels 10 to 18. The expected pay hike is based on three fitment factors—2.0, 2.25, and 2.50. These calculations focus on the minimum basic pay in each pay level to give a clear picture of the potential salary jump. Government employees and civil servants are actively following these projections, as the fitment factor will directly decide how much extra lands in their pockets. The excitement is high, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the final numbers from the 8th Pay Commission.

Estimated Revised Basic Salaries for Civil Servants (Levels 10-18)

Level 10 Civil Servants (Entry-Level)

Current basic pay: ₹56,100

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹1,12,200

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹1,26,225

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹1,40,250

Level 11 Civil Servants

Current basic pay: ₹67,700

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹1,35,400

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹1,52,325

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹1,69,250

Level 12 Civil Servants

Current basic pay: ₹78,800

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹1,57,600

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹1,73,300

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹1,97,000

Level 13 Civil Servants

Current basic pay: ₹1,18,500

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹2,37,000

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹2,66,625

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹2,96,250

Level 14 Civil Servants

Current basic pay: ₹1,44,200

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹2,88,400

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹3,24,450

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹3,60,500

Level 15 Civil Servants

Current basic pay: ₹1,82,200

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹3,64,400

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹4,09,950

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹4,55,500

Level 16 Civil Servants

Current basic pay: ₹2,05,400

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹4,10,800

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹4,62,150

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹5,13,500

Level 17 Civil Servants (Secretary to Govt. of India)

Current basic pay: ₹2,25,000

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹4,50,000

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹5,06,250

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹5,62,500

Level 18 Civil Servants (Cabinet Secretary)

Current basic pay: ₹2,50,000

Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹5,00,000

Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹5,62,500

Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹6,25,000

What Are Civil Services In India? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Civil Services: The Gateway to Top Government Jobs in India

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) to recruit candidates for 24 prestigious services across India. The most popular names—IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS—are the dream jobs for lakhs of aspirants each year. These services shape the country’s policies and governance. But the civil services club doesn’t stop there. Group A also includes services like Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS), and Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS). Candidates cracking CSE can join these elite ranks that play critical roles in the administration.

Who’s the Top Boss? The Cabinet Secretary Calls the Shots

Move up the ladder, and you’ll find the Cabinet Secretary sitting at the top of the civil services pyramid. This officer holds the highest government post and consults the Prime Minister daily on key decisions. The Cabinet Secretary leads India’s entire bureaucracy and ensures the machinery runs smoothly. Below the Group A services, UPSC also selects officers for Group B posts through the same CSE exam. Across the board, civil servants steer government policies, manage departments, and keep the administrative wheels turning.

