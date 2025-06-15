Live Tv
8th Pay Commission: Will IAS, IPS, And IFS Officers Get A Salary Jackpot?

8th Pay Commission: Will IAS, IPS, And IFS Officers Get A Salary Jackpot?

The fitment factor is an important number that helps decide how much salaries will increase in the next pay revision. The government has not yet officially fixed this number. However, experts and employee unions believe the fitment factor could fall between 1.92 and 2.86.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 16:45:34 IST

The 8th Pay Commission has kicked off the buzz, and central government employees are on high alert. IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers are already crunching numbers, eagerly waiting for the salary hike to roll in. The spotlight is on the fitment factor—will it stay at 2, rise to 2.25, or hit the golden 2.5? At 2, it’s a good bump. At 2.25, the chatter gets louder. At 2.5, it’s celebration time. Across ministries and departments, officers are calculating their new paychecks, comparing notes, and swapping estimates. The numbers aren’t just digits anymore—they’re fueling endless office debates and pay-slip predictions. The big question: will the final fitment factor bring in the bumper raise everyone’s hoping for? The mood is upbeat, the wait is intense, and the countdown to the salary update is ticking fast. Officers are ready—calculators in hand, eyes on the prize!

Current Pay Structure Of IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS Officers

IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers currently receive salaries based on the 7th CPC pay matrix. Entry-level officers start at Pay Level 10, with a basic pay of ₹56,100. The highest slab is Level 18, designated for the Cabinet Secretary, with a fixed pay of ₹2,50,000. The pay levels rise with years of service and seniority, covering ranks from Junior Time Scale to Apex Scale. Each level carries specific pay bands, forming the base for calculating revised pay under the 8th CPC.

Fitment Factor Projections For The 8th Pay Commission

The fitment factor is an important number that helps decide how much salaries will increase in the next pay revision. The government has not yet officially fixed this number. However, experts and employee unions believe the fitment factor could fall between 1.92 and 2.86. Many central government employees expect the 8th Pay Commission to recommend a fitment factor of 2.0, 2.25, or 2.50. These numbers will decide how much the basic pay will increase. Based on these expected fitment factors, employees are already calculating possible salary hikes. These salary discussions are now a hot topic in government offices, with everyone eager to know how much more they could earn once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. 

Calculations for story

We are calculating the estimated revised basic salaries for IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers, covering Pay Levels 10 to 18. The expected pay hike is based on three fitment factors—2.0, 2.25, and 2.50. These calculations focus on the minimum basic pay in each pay level to give a clear picture of the potential salary jump. Government employees and civil servants are actively following these projections, as the fitment factor will directly decide how much extra lands in their pockets. The excitement is high, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the final numbers from the 8th Pay Commission.

Estimated Revised Basic Salaries for Civil Servants (Levels 10-18)

Level 10 Civil Servants (Entry-Level)

  • Current basic pay: ₹56,100
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹1,12,200
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹1,26,225
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹1,40,250

Level 11 Civil Servants

  • Current basic pay: ₹67,700
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹1,35,400
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹1,52,325
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹1,69,250

Level 12 Civil Servants

  • Current basic pay: ₹78,800
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹1,57,600
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹1,73,300
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹1,97,000

Level 13 Civil Servants

  • Current basic pay: ₹1,18,500
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹2,37,000
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹2,66,625
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹2,96,250

Level 14 Civil Servants

  • Current basic pay: ₹1,44,200
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹2,88,400
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹3,24,450
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹3,60,500

Level 15 Civil Servants

  • Current basic pay: ₹1,82,200
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹3,64,400
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹4,09,950
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹4,55,500

Level 16 Civil Servants

  • Current basic pay: ₹2,05,400
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹4,10,800
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹4,62,150
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹5,13,500

Level 17 Civil Servants (Secretary to Govt. of India)

  • Current basic pay: ₹2,25,000
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹4,50,000
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹5,06,250
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹5,62,500

Level 18 Civil Servants (Cabinet Secretary)

  • Current basic pay: ₹2,50,000
  • Revised basic pay at 2.0 fitment factor: ₹5,00,000
  • Revised basic pay at 2.25 fitment factor: ₹5,62,500
  • Revised basic pay at 2.50 fitment factor: ₹6,25,000

What Are Civil Services In India? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Civil Services: The Gateway to Top Government Jobs in India

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination (CSE) to recruit candidates for 24 prestigious services across India. The most popular names—IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS—are the dream jobs for lakhs of aspirants each year. These services shape the country’s policies and governance. But the civil services club doesn’t stop there. Group A also includes services like Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS), and Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS). Candidates cracking CSE can join these elite ranks that play critical roles in the administration.

Who’s the Top Boss? The Cabinet Secretary Calls the Shots

Move up the ladder, and you’ll find the Cabinet Secretary sitting at the top of the civil services pyramid. This officer holds the highest government post and consults the Prime Minister daily on key decisions. The Cabinet Secretary leads India’s entire bureaucracy and ensures the machinery runs smoothly. Below the Group A services, UPSC also selects officers for Group B posts through the same CSE exam. Across the board, civil servants steer government policies, manage departments, and keep the administrative wheels turning.

Also Read: Trump Appears To Fall Asleep At His Own Birthday Military Parade As Rain, Protests And Toilet Throne Steal The Show

