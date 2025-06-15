8th Pay Commission: Will IAS, IPS, And IFS Officers Get A Salary Jackpot?

The 8th Pay Commission has kicked off the buzz, and central government employees are on high alert. IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers are already crunching numbers, eagerly waiting for the salary hike to roll in. The spotlight is on the fitment factor—will it stay at 2, rise to 2.25, or hit the golden 2.5? At 2, it’s a good bump. At 2.25, the chatter gets louder. At 2.5, it’s celebration time. Across ministries and departments, officers are calculating their new paychecks, comparing notes, and swapping estimates. The numbers aren’t just digits anymore—they’re fueling endless office debates and pay-slip predictions. The big question: will the final fitment factor bring in the bumper raise everyone’s hoping for? The mood is upbeat, the wait is intense, and the countdown to the salary update is ticking fast. Officers are ready—calculators in hand, eyes on the prize!
Current Pay Structure Of IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS Officers
IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers currently receive salaries based on the 7th CPC pay matrix. Entry-level officers start at Pay Level 10, with a basic pay of ₹56,100. The highest slab is Level 18, designated for the Cabinet Secretary, with a fixed pay of ₹2,50,000. The pay levels rise with years of service and seniority, covering ranks from Junior Time Scale to Apex Scale. Each level carries specific pay bands, forming the base for calculating revised pay under the 8th CPC.