Home > World > Trump Appears To Fall Asleep At His Own Birthday Military Parade As Rain, Protests And Toilet Throne Steal The Show

Trump Appears To Fall Asleep At His Own Birthday Military Parade As Rain, Protests And Toilet Throne Steal The Show

President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during a military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, a high-profile event marking both his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. A widely shared photo on X showed Trump with eyes closed mid-parade, sparking a storm of social media mockery. The rainy celebration also saw protests, including an eight-foot-tall toilet statue of Trump brought by a No Kings Day demonstrator.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 15:57:13 IST

US President Donald Trump on Saturday was caught on camera appearing to fall asleep during a military parade held in Washington, D.C.—an event that coincided with both his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the US Army. The photo, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), shows Trump seated upright with his eyes closed as the parade continued in the background, prompting widespread commentary and criticism online.

Critics Slam Trump Online for Dozing Off During His Own Celebration

Social media users were quick to ridicule the moment. One user posted, “Trump seen falling asleep at his own birthday military parade. All the resources, tax money, and logistics to put on this ridiculous display, and he still isn’t happy? #MAGA will claim that he just had to take a wicked s–t or something.”

Another commented sarcastically, “The most boring event of the year! #ParadeFail,” while someone else added, “It was past his bedtime.” The jokes continued to pour in, with one user writing, “Trump at this military parade in DC like why the f- -k did I plan this event? Wake yo a- -up.”

Another quip read: “This mutha sucka couldn’t even stay awake at his empty birthday parade. Chile, bye! #DemUnited #NoKingsParade #TrumpisaNationalDisgrace.”

One particularly pointed observation stated: “Falling asleep again, on his Birthday. No this is not at Pope inauguration. The military parade that he desperately wanted, and Americans paid millions for… So disrespectful of the US Military. Disgrace.”

Rain and Protests Mar the  Trump Celebration

Trump’s appearance at the parade wasn’t the only reason the event drew headlines. Rainfall drenched the nation’s capital, quite literally dampening the festivities. Adding to the disruptions, demonstrators arrived to protest the parade, criticizing its cost and symbolism.

A particularly striking moment from the protest came courtesy of an eight-foot-tall statue depicting Trump on a toilet, which quickly became a spectacle in itself. The statue was brought by a protester named Eunist, who was part of the No Kings Day demonstration.

“The Only Throne Fit for This King”

Eunist explained the message behind the sculpture, “The toilet is the only throne fit for this King.” The protest was part of a broader nationwide movement—No Kings Day—which was reportedly observed in nearly 2,000 locations across the United States, all opposing the idea of a grandiose military parade centered around a political figure.

Tags: trump 79th birthdayus army 250th anniversaryus military parade
