Trump’s 2025 DC Military Parade: Full Schedule, Route, How To Watch And More

A high-profile, multimillion-dollar celebration led by President Donald Trump will take place on Saturday, June 14, to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The day-long event will culminate in the “250th Birthday of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade,” featuring a lineup of music, fireworks, a fitness competition, and military pageantry — regardless of weather conditions, according to the White House.

The grand occasion also coincides with Trump’s 79th birthday.

“For two and a half centuries, the men and women of America’s Army have dominated our enemies and protected our freedom at home,” Trump said in a video message posted to Truth Social earlier in June. “This parade salutes our soldiers’ remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit. You won’t want to miss it. Just don’t miss this one. It’s going to be good.”

Why the Festival and US Military Parade Are Being Held

The celebration marks the formation of the U.S. Army on June 14, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress voted to establish the Continental Army. This moment, as organizers emphasize, laid the foundation for America’s first national military force—predating the Declaration of Independence by over a year.

Parade Time and Schedule Details

Parade Time:

The military parade is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, June 14.

Full Day Festival Schedule (All Times ET):

8:15 a.m. – Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, hosted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Fitness competition and awards ceremony

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Musical performances by the U.S. Army Band, Latin Music Ensemble, DJ Nyla, and U.S. Army Drill Teams

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. – Noah Hicks performs on the main stage

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – NFL “Skills and Drills” event

1:30 – 1:45 p.m. – Recognition of Medal of Honor recipients

2:00 – 2:50 p.m. – Performance by Scott Hastings on the main stage

2:45 – 3:00 p.m. – Special presentation by Army astronauts

4:15 – 5:00 p.m. – Official Army birthday ceremony, including cake cutting

6:30 p.m. – Military parade begins

7:45 – 8:00 p.m. – Enlistment ceremony, concert at the Ellipse, and fireworks

US Military Parade Route Details

The parade will proceed along Constitution Avenue NW, beginning at 23rd Street and ending at 15th Street, near the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Mall. While the Smithsonian Metro Station NW entrance will be closed during the event, the SW entrance will remain accessible, organizers said.

Is the Parade Open to the Public?

Yes, the parade is free and open to the public. No tickets are required for attendance.

However, attendees are encouraged to register on the U.S. Army’s event website to secure better viewing access. The registration process requires full name, phone number, email, and address. Each phone number can be used to RSVP for up to two guests.

More information and RSVP portal: events.america250.org/events/250th-anniversary-of-the-us-army-grand-military-parade-and-celebration

How Much Will the US Military Parade Celebration Cost?

Initial estimates for the event ranged between $25 million and $45 million. However, the U.S. Army’s latest figure, according to a Defense official speaking on condition of anonymity, puts the total cost at $40 million, as reported by USA TODAY.

When Was the Last U.S. Military Parade?

The last major military parade of this scale was held on June 8, 1991, during the National Victory Celebration, to commemorate the end of the Gulf War.

