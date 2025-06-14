Live Tv
Trump's Military 'Birthday' Parade: Costs, Day's Events, And Controversies Explained

Trump’s Military ‘Birthday’ Parade: Costs, Day’s Events, And Controversies Explained

For the first time in over 30 years, Washington DC will witness a military parade featuring tanks and armored vehicles as part of the United States Army’s 250th anniversary celebrations. The event, pushed by President Trump to coincide with his 79th birthday, has sparked both anticipation and controversy across the nation.

For the first time in more than three decades, heavy military vehicles will rumble through the streets of Washington DC as part of the United States Army's 250th anniversary celebrations. The event, which could draw hundreds of thousands of spectators, will feature iconic 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers parading through the nation's capital.

From Planned Celebration to Controversial Trump’s Military ‘Birthday’ Parade

Originally, the anniversary event had been in development well before Donald Trump’s presidency and was not intended to include a large-scale military parade. However, earlier this year, President Trump announced plans to add an extensive military parade to the festivities, timed to coincide with his own 79th birthday.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Mr. Trump described it as a “big day,” adding, “We want to show off a little bit.”

Officials estimate that around 200,000 people could attend the event, including both supporters and protesters. The parade will involve approximately 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, and 50 aircraft.

In anticipation, more than 1,500 protests against the Trump administration, organized under the banner “No Kings,” are planned across the United States. The group, however, has chosen not to hold demonstrations in Washington DC to avoid direct confrontation with the parade.

President Trump issued a stern warning regarding potential protests, stating that any demonstrators who “rain on his military parade will be met with very big force.”

Trump’s Military ‘Birthday’ Parade: How Often Does the US Hold Military Parades?

Unlike some other nations, large-scale military parades are relatively uncommon in the United States. The last significant military procession of this kind occurred in 1991 to celebrate the liberation of Kuwait following the ousting of Iraqi forces under Saddam Hussein.

During his first term, President Trump expressed clear enthusiasm for a military parade after attending France’s Bastille Day celebrations in 2017. Inspired by the event, he sought to organize a Veterans Day parade in 2018, which was ultimately canceled due to “ridiculously high” cost estimates.

In lieu of that, Mr. Trump held a display of tanks and armored vehicles during the Fourth of July celebration named Salute to America in 2020.

The Day’s Events: From Arlington to the National Mall

Saturday’s program will commence with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in the morning. This solemn event will be followed by an Army birthday festival on the National Mall featuring equipment displays and military demonstrations open to the public.

The celebration will culminate in a military parade through Washington DC, with President Trump presiding over the event. Following the parade, the US Army Golden Knights parachute team will make a dramatic entrance, culminating in a flag presentation to the president.

Trump’s Military ‘Birthday’ Parade: How Much Would it Cost?

Officials have estimated the total cost of the celebrations will range between $25 million (£18.51 million) and $45 million (£33.33 million). This figure includes expenses to be borne by the city of Washington, such as litter cleanup and installation of extensive security measures.

To secure the event, 18 miles of fencing and 175 metal detectors will be set up across the capital. Additionally, the military is proactively protecting the city streets from damage caused by the heavy tanks by laying down metal plates in vulnerable areas.

The Army has pledged to cover any unforeseen repair costs, allocating several million dollars as a contingency fund.

Controversy Surrounding the Trump’s Military ‘Birthday’ Parade

The planned military parade has sparked criticism from opponents who view it as an authoritarian display of power, especially at a time when the administration is pushing for cuts in federal spending.

Officials acknowledge that the parade has added several million dollars in costs to the Army’s anniversary celebrations.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a vocal critic of President Trump, weighed in sharply, referencing recent unrest in Los Angeles:

“And we all know, this Saturday, he’s ordering our American heroes—the United States military—forcing them to put on a vulgar display to celebrate his birthday, just as other failed dictators have done in the past.”

