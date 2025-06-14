Trump’s 2024 Financial Disclosure Reveals Over $600 Million In Income From Crypto, Golf & Licensing Fees

U.S. President Donald Trump has reported more than $600 million in income for the 2024 calendar year, according to a financial disclosure filed on June 13, 2025. The report, made public on Friday, offers an extensive look into the diversified and lucrative business interests of America’s current president, spanning real estate, crypto, licensing, and hospitality.

Crypto Ventures Bring in Over $320 Million

Trump’s expanding footprint in cryptocurrency yielded massive returns in 2024:

A meme coin called $TRUMP, launched earlier in the year, generated approximately $320 million in transaction fees. It’s unclear how much went directly to Trump or his entities.

He reported $57.35 million in income from World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance firm, and holds 15.75 billion governance tokens in the venture.

Trump family interests also include Bitcoin mining and crypto-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Florida Golf Properties Earn $217.7 Million

Despite new-age digital investments, Trump’s traditional revenue pillars remain strong:

His three major Florida golf resorts : Mar-a-Lago, Trump National Doral, and Trump International Golf Club Jupiter generated a combined $217.7 million.

Nationwide, his U.S. golf, hotel, and restaurant operations brought in approximately $378 million, in addition to $22 million in management fees.

International golf revenues added another €19 million from Ireland and £28.7 million from Scotland (approx. $38.9 million).

Licensing Deals and Product Royalties

President Trump continues to monetize his brand globally:

Licensing deals brought in over $36 million, including:

$10 million from a development in India

$16 million from Dubai

$5 million from Vietnam

Royalty income in the U.S. reached $26 million, including:

$1.3 million from the Greenwood Bible, endorsed by both Trump and singer Lee Greenwood

$2.8 million from Trump Watches

$2.5 million from Trump-branded sneakers and fragrances

NFTs and Digital Collectibles

Trump reported $1.16 million in income from NFT sales featuring his own image.

First Lady Melania Trump earned approximately $216,700 from her separate NFT collection.

Investment Income and Assets

Trump reported over $12 million in investment income from various fixed-income holdings. He holds at least $211 million in assets across major funds, including:

Blue Owl Capital, Charles Schwab Government Money Fund and Invesco Short-Term Treasury Fund

Ethics and Conflict Concerns

Although President Trump has stated that his businesses are in a trust managed by his children, the financial disclosure shows he continues to benefit directly from many of them.

Critics have raised concerns about conflicts of interest, especially in industries — such as cryptocurrency — that may be affected by federal policy decisions under his administration.

President Trump’s 2024 disclosure reveals an evolving empire that straddles both traditional business and digital innovation.

With over $600 million in reported income and $1.6 billion in assets, he remains one of the wealthiest individuals to ever hold the presidency, and one whose business dealings continue to draw both admiration and scrutiny.

