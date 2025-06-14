What Iran And Israel War Mean For Indian Oil Supply Chains? Decoded

The rising hostilities between Iran and Israel have once again pushed the world to the brink of a major geopolitical crisis, with consequences that extend far beyond the immediate region. At the heart of global concern lies the Strait of Hormuz – a narrow but critically important maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. This stretch of water, barely 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, carries nearly a third of the world’s seaborne oil shipments. The stakes are particularly high for energy-dependent nations like India, which rely heavily on uninterrupted passage through this vital chokepoint.

Strait of Hormuz: The Fragile Artery of Global Oil Trade

In recent weeks, fears have mounted that any escalation in military confrontation could disrupt this strategic shipping lane. According to Norbert Rucker, Head of Economics and Next Generation Research at Julius Baer, “Geopolitics is back. Israel’s military strikes against Iran raise fears about a broader escalation in the region. Oil is the forever measure of such conflicts, and prices spiked accordingly. The situation remains in flux, and the coming days and weeks will show how far the escalation goes.”

For India, the threat is not theoretical. Over two-thirds of its crude oil imports and nearly half of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. A disruption here would not only force India to seek alternate and more expensive energy routes but could also expose the country to a spike in inflation, a widening current account deficit, and heightened logistical complexities.

Soaring Oil Prices: A Looming Economic Strain

Global financial institutions have begun sounding the alarm. JPMorgan has warned that oil prices could skyrocket to $120 per barrel if hostilities worsen, igniting inflationary pressures across multiple sectors of the Indian economy. Rising crude prices mean higher costs for transportation and manufacturing, eventually trickling down to household budgets.

As fuel costs climb, so will freight charges and delivery times, particularly as shipping companies may be forced to reroute vessels via longer paths. Insurance premiums for navigating these conflict-prone waters are also likely to rise, further compounding the economic burden on businesses and consumers alike.

Consequences On India

The consequences for India’s industrial sector could be severe. Industries that rely on petroleum-based raw materials, such as chemicals, plastics, and transportation, may see operational costs surge. These increased production expenses threaten to erode the global competitiveness of Indian exports.

For ordinary citizens, rising fuel prices would translate into more expensive food, higher electricity bills, and a general squeeze on household spending. This, in turn, could dampen consumer demand and slow overall economic growth at a time when India is striving to consolidate its post-pandemic recovery.

