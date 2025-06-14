£4.75 Million Gold Toilet Stolen from Churchill’s Birthplace,Two Gang Members Jailed After Daring Heist at Blenheim Palace

On Friday, an Oxford court delivered jail sentences to two men involved in the audacious 2019 theft of a golden toilet valued at £4.75 million ($6.4 million, €5.5 million) from Blenheim Palace, the historic birthplace of British wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The Theft of Golden Toilet Titled “America”

The stolen artwork, titled America, was crafted by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan as a satirical commentary on extravagant consumerism. The fully functioning solid gold toilet had been on display at Blenheim Palace for only a few days before the daring heist.

A gang of five forcibly broke into the stately home, smashing their way in and ripping out the 98-kilogram (216-pound) golden toilet, which was made from gold worth approximately €3.3 million. Shortly after the theft, the toilet was dismantled or melted down and sold, and it has never been recovered.

Also Read: Who Is Zornitsa Gyutsova? Bulgaria’s Female Andrew Tate Sparks Debate Over Telling Followers ‘Women Like Men Who Hit Them

Sentences and Roles in the Crime of Stealing Golden Toilet

James Sheen, 40, received a four-year prison sentence, which will be served consecutively to an existing 19 years and 4 months sentence for previous crimes including attacks on cash machines, a museum burglary, and fraud. Sheen is believed to have wielded the sledgehammer used to detach the toilet from its fittings.

Michael Jones, 39, was sentenced to 27 months in prison. The judge noted uncertainty over whether Jones was directly involved in the burglary itself but confirmed his guilt for carrying out reconnaissance at Blenheim Palace ahead of the theft. During the trial, Jones described his reconnaissance visit, including “trying out the facility,” as “splendid.”

Other members of the gang have already been sentenced for their involvement in the crime.

The Toilet’s Notable History

Before its display at Blenheim Palace, America was exhibited at New York’s Guggenheim Museum. The piece was once offered as a loan to former U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term, an offer declined by the White House, which reportedly preferred a Van Gogh painting instead.

Maurizio Cattelan’s provocative style has drawn significant attention; another of his works—a banana duct-taped to a wall—sold for $6.2 million at auction in New York in 2024.

Blenheim Palace, an 18th-century architectural marvel and UNESCO World Heritage site, attracts thousands of visitors each year. It houses priceless artworks and exquisite furniture, making the theft of America a striking loss to both cultural heritage and the art world.

Also Read: Trump’s 2024 Financial Disclosure Reveals Over $600 Million In Income From Crypto, Golf & Licensing Fees