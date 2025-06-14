Who Is Zornitsa Gyutsova? Bulgaria’s Female Andrew Tate Sparks Debate Over Telling Followers ‘Women Like Men Who Hit Them’

Bulgarian influencer Zornitsa Gyutsova is under fire for promoting disturbing views on gender roles and violence against women. In a shocking video, Gyutsova claimed, “Women love men who can be violent if need be. That’s why they like men who hit them.”

She added that women should respect a man’s physical dominance because they cannot comprehend his intellectual strength.

Toxic Advice on Social Media and Private Groups

Gyutsova’s controversial views are widely shared across her social media accounts and in a private Telegram group called “Upstanding Man.”

Here, she allegedly teaches men how to dominate their partners psychologically and physically, offering private video chats for a fee.

Rejecting Gender Equality as ‘Unnatural’

In a video broadcast on Bulgarian National Television, Gyutsova argued that the idea of gender equality is fundamentally flawed and goes against human nature.

Though the video has since been removed, the broadcaster has not issued any public comment.

The reaction in Bulgaria has been swift and severe. Petya Krasteva, disturbed by the influencer’s content, filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office, citing Gyutsova’s promotion of abuse against women, children, and animals.

However, the complaint was dismissed due to Bulgaria’s criminal code not recognizing gender discrimination as a crime.

Legal Loopholes and Lack of Accountability

Multiple complaints filed against Gyutsova were redirected to the Commission against Discrimination, which also declined to take action. Critics argue that this legal gap allows such toxic content to flourish unchecked.

Temporary Social Media Bans and Continued Influence

Following the backlash, Gyutsova’s TikTok and Instagram accounts were briefly deactivated but were soon reactivated, raising concerns about the enforcement of content moderation policies.

Activists like Krasteva and psychologist Valentina Dimitrova from the Emprove Foundation warn that Bulgaria’s passive stance on domestic violence and patriarchal norms enables abusers. Many victims remain silent due to a lack of trust in the justice system.

The Global Spread of Misogynistic Content

Gyutsova is part of a growing trend of online personalities—like Andrew Tate—who promote anti-women rhetoric. However, Gyutsova stands out as a woman endorsing male dominance and female subservience.

Dimitrova stresses that feminism advocates for equal rights and mutual respect, not female dominance. She also critiques the toxic belief that men must suppress emotions to be “manly,” which often leads to aggressive behavior in relationships.

Dimitrova encourages support systems for men to foster emotional health, emphasizing that true strength lies in self-awareness and mutual respect, not violence.

The Emprove Foundation has initiated a program focusing on men’s mental health to help curb gender-based violence.

Call for Social Action and Awareness

Despite governmental inaction, activists insist on speaking out. “We should be as loud as possible,” says Krasteva, urging society to denounce toxic ideologies.

Dimitrova echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the need for ongoing public discourse to push authorities toward meaningful change.

