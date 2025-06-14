‘Iran Bears A Very Heavy Responsibility’: French President Macron On Destabilizing Region

In the latest diplomatic development unfolding in the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly stated that Iran holds a “very heavy responsibility” for the growing instability in the region. His remarks come amid heightened tensions following Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian military sites, including facilities suspected to be involved in nuclear activities.

Macron, who spent Friday engaged in discussions with both regional and international leaders, made it clear that Iran’s accelerated nuclear programme was approaching dangerous territory. “Iran is continuing to enrich uranium without any civilian justification and to levels that are very close to what is needed for a nuclear device,” Macron warned, highlighting the critical nature of the situation.

Iran, for its part, has repeatedly denied any ambitions to develop nuclear weapons, maintaining that its nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes. Nevertheless, the international community, especially Western nations, remain sceptical as Iran’s uranium enrichment levels have reportedly reached purity levels close to weapons-grade.

Macron Held Iran Responsible

While Macron placed clear responsibility on Iran for fuelling the current crisis, he also cautioned against rash military responses that could spiral into a larger conflict. “The current situation has a risk of uncontrolled escalation,” Macron said, noting that Iran’s actions not only threaten the Middle East but could also have serious consequences for European security and the global economy.

The French president acknowledged that diplomatic channels with Tehran remain fragile. Talks led by the United States aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have seen little progress despite being reopened two months ago. Macron admitted that under the present circumstances, restarting these negotiations would be “difficult.”

France’s Delicate Balancing Act

Even as Macron underscored Iran’s destabilising role, he reiterated France’s longstanding support for Israel’s right to defend itself. “France will defend Israel if it is attacked by Iran as we have done in the past,” he declared. However, he firmly ruled out France’s participation in any offensive operations against Tehran.

Interestingly, Macron’s latest remarks also reflect the growing strain between Paris and Tel Aviv. Relations between France and Israel have cooled in recent months, largely due to Macron’s increasingly critical stance on Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

