What Are The ‘No Kings’ Protests? When And Where Are These Anti-Trump Demonstrations Taking Place

Americans are mobilizing nationwide on Saturday to voice opposition against President Donald Trump’s administration through the “No Kings” protests, which are scheduled in thousands of locations across all 50 states. The demonstrations coincide with a high-profile military parade in Washington, DC, celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and also mark President Trump’s 79th birthday.

What Are the “No Kings” Protests?

The “No Kings” movement represents a broad rejection of what organizers describe as authoritarian and harmful policies under the Trump administration. According to the protests’ official website, the administration “has defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services.” Since Trump took office, critics say his administration has enforced immigration arrest quotas, sent immigrants to foreign prisons, frequently clashed with judicial rulings, reduced government employment, and proposed cuts to social programs.

Organizers frame the day as a “national day of defiance” against perceived abuses of power. The protest’s name explicitly rejects any form of one-person rule: “The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

Nationwide and Global Reach of No Kings” Protests

Protests are planned in over 2,000 cities and towns throughout the United States, spanning every state, and have also spread internationally to locations in Mexico, Australia, Malawi, and parts of Europe. Demonstrators plan to convene at diverse public spaces including parks, community centers, and notable landmarks.

Major rallies are set for key cities such as Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and New York City. Notably, Washington, DC, the site of the military parade, has been deliberately excluded from the protest map. The organizers explain this decision on their website, stating, “Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption.”

These demonstrations are coordinated by a social media-driven movement called 50501, an acronym meaning “50 states, 50 protests, one movement.”

Timing of the No Kings” Protests

The protests’ start times vary by location and are detailed on the organizers’ map. For example, in Norman, Oklahoma, protests begin early at 9 a.m. local time (14:00 GMT), while in Big Sur, California, they start later in the afternoon at 4:30 p.m. local time (23:30 GMT).

The military parade and celebrations in Washington, DC, are set to begin around 6:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday. This event marks the first large-scale military parade in the U.S. capital since 1991, when President George H.W. Bush staged a parade to commemorate the end of the Gulf War.

The parade will feature thousands of soldiers alongside hundreds of military aircraft and vehicles, including tanks rolling through the city streets. Officials have estimated the event’s cost to range between $25 million and $45 million.

President Trump’s Response to the “No Kings” Protests

When asked about the protests during a White House news briefing on Thursday, President Trump dismissed the accusations of authoritarianism, stating, “I don’t feel like a king, I have to go through hell to get stuff approved.” His remark elicited laughter from his allies and Republican lawmakers present.

He continued, “We’re not a king at all, thank you very much.”

Interestingly, Trump himself has used royal imagery in the past. In February, he posted on his Truth Social platform, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” This referred to a policy decision to halt congestion pricing fees—charges levied on motorists entering city areas designed to reduce traffic and promote public transport.

The post came after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul terminating the U.S. Department of Transportation’s agreement with the state on Manhattan’s congestion pricing plan.

