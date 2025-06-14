Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > How President Trump Is Celebrating His 79th Birthday: Tanks, Helicopters And A Lavish Army Parade

How President Trump Is Celebrating His 79th Birthday: Tanks, Helicopters And A Lavish Army Parade

President Donald Trump will celebrate his 79th birthday with a grand military parade in Washington, D.C., coinciding with the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. The high-profile event is expected to draw massive crowds, spark nationwide protests, and further intensify the political spotlight on Trump.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 18:27:41 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

President Donald Trump Birthday: President Donald Trump will mark his 79th birthday on Saturday with a large-scale military parade in Washington, D.C., coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the formation of the United States Army. The event, steeped in pageantry, is expected to draw both supporters and protesters in significant numbers.

A Dual Celebration: Trump’s Birthday and U.S. Army’s Milestone

The U.S. Army expects up to 200,000 attendees for the parade along Constitution Avenue, which formally honors the Army’s historic founding. However, the timing also aligns with Trump’s birthday, a coincidence that has drawn public and political attention.

According to reports, members of Trump’s family are expected to be in the capital for the occasion. The celebration also falls on Father’s Day weekend, with the holiday observed the following day.

Also Read: What Are The ‘No Kings’ Protests? When And Where Are These Anti-Trump Demonstrations Taking Place

Nationwide Protests on Trump’s Birthday

The parade, which may cost the federal government up to $45 million, is taking place under tight security and heightened political tension. While the event is designed to spotlight America’s military strength, it has also provoked opposition across the country.

Critics of Trump’s administration are staging coordinated “No Kings” Day protests in response. Organizers report that demonstrations are scheduled in approximately 2,000 locations nationwide, with millions of participants expected to voice their discontent over what they view as Trump’s aggressive use of executive power.

Tensions surrounding the administration grew earlier this week when President Trump deployed National Guard units and marines to Los Angeles in response to ongoing protests. The decision was met with sharp criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other prominent Democrats, who described the move as authoritarian.

Trump Celebrates 79th Birthday: Age and Health in the Spotlight

The president’s age remains a talking point following the withdrawal of former President Joe Biden from the 2024 campaign. Biden, who turned 82 last November, had faced increasing scrutiny over his fitness for office, particularly after a debate with Trump raised concerns about his cognitive and physical readiness.

Trump, who was inaugurated in January at the age of 78, became the oldest U.S. president to assume office. He will also be 82 by the end of his term.

White House physician Sean Barbabella issued a statement in April assuring the public that the president “remains in excellent health,” attributing it to Trump’s “active lifestyle,” which includes regular public appearances and “frequent victories in golf events.”

Despite his known passion for weekend golf outings, Trump is not expected to play on Saturday due to anticipated thunderstorms and rain in the area.

International Backdrop and G7 Engagement

The military parade is taking place as global tensions rise amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. On Sunday, Trump is scheduled to travel to Canada for a high-level meeting with world leaders from the G7 nations.

A Long-Awaited Spectacle

The parade itself has been years in the making, fulfilling a vision Trump has held since before his first presidential inauguration.

In a 2017 interview with The Washington Post, Trump expressed his desire to showcase American military strength through parades in major cities like Washington and New York. The idea was heavily inspired by the Bastille Day celebration he attended in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We may do something like that on July 4th in Washington,” Trump reportedly told Macron at the time. “We’re going to have to try and top it.”

The French celebration left a lasting impression on Trump, particularly the sight of Macron rolling down the Champs-Élysées in a military jeep. On Saturday, Trump will view his own parade from a specially constructed stand on Constitution Avenue.

Heavy Hardware and Honored Guests on US Military Parade

America250, the organization coordinating the event, confirmed that the audience will include veterans, active-duty service members, wounded warriors, Gold Star Families, and the general public.

The parade will feature an extensive display of American military might, including up to 120 military vehicles. Among them are Abrams tanks, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, and helicopters, all set to roll and fly through the heart of the capital in a powerful demonstration of force and celebration.

Also Read: Trump’s 2025 DC Military Parade: Full Schedule, Route, How To Watch And More

Tags: donald trump birthdayus army 250th anniversaryus military parade
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?