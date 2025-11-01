LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Defence & Aerospace's Kanpur Ammunition Complex Wins SIDM Champion Award 2025 For Design And Manufacturing Excellence

Published By: NewsX Desk
Last updated: November 1, 2025 13:07:23 IST

Adani Defence & Aerospace has been honoured with the prestigious Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award 2025 for its outstanding achievements in design, manufacturing, and testing. The award was given for the company’s state-of-the-art Ammunition Complex located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The award was presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The recognition highlights the technological innovation and advanced production standards of Adani’s Kanpur facility, which is spread across 500 acres.

The Adani Ammunition Complex is India’s most advanced and integrated ammunition manufacturing ecosystem. It has been developed following Industry 4.0 standards and uses automation and artificial intelligence-driven precision systems. The facility ensures consistency, safety, and superior quality across small, medium, and large calibre ammunition production.

This award showcases Adani Defence & Aerospace’s commitment to strengthening India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. The company continues to support the government’s “Made in India, Made for the World” vision and the broader goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “The SIDM Champion Award is a testament to our efforts to create an indigenous, technology-driven defence manufacturing ecosystem that enhances the nation’s self-reliance and strengthens its strategic readiness. The Kanpur Ammunition Complex exemplifies how Industry 4.0-led innovation and scale can redefine India’s defence production landscape and position the country as a global manufacturing hub.”

The Kanpur complex remains a key part of India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence production. With its world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, and strong focus on quality, the facility enhances national security and contributes to the country’s growing defence exports.

Adani Defence & Aerospace, a part of the Adani Group, focuses on the design, development, and maintenance of cutting-edge defence products. The company has also built a strong ecosystem of start-ups and MSMEs to promote innovation and global competitiveness in India’s defence sector.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 1:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS