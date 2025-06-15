Adani Green Energy Achieves Highest ESG Score In Utilities Sector

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has secured the top rank in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings within the utilities and power sector, as evaluated by NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). AGEL announced this achievement in an official statement, highlighting its leadership in sustainable practices. The company also ranked among the top five entities in ESG performance across the top 100 listed companies by revenue on the NSE. NSE recently introduced its ESG ratings for listed companies, further promoting transparency and sustainability in corporate operations.

The NSE’s rating rationale confirmed AGEL’s strong performance across all ESG parameters. AGEL integrated environmental initiatives, socially responsible practices, and effective governance into its operations. NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd awarded AGEL an ESG score of 74, the highest within the utilities and power sector. AGEL’s governance practices earned a score of 76, reflecting its structured board, ethical conduct, and robust risk management. AGEL’s statement emphasized, “This underscores AGEL’s commitment to sustainable practices and its continuous efforts to uphold environmental, social, and governance standards.”

AGEL Strengthens ESG Development Through Governance and Social Excellence

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, emphasized AGEL’s strong governance and sustainability focus in the company’s 2024-25 Annual Report. He stated, “Our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are robust and non-negotiable.” AGEL also achieved a high social score of 73, which reflects its dedication to employee health and safety, customer protection, and community development initiatives. AGEL’s responsible sourcing and supply chain management further supported its leadership in socially responsible business practices. The company’s mature ESG approach contributed to its consistent high rankings.

ESG Development Recognized Globally for AGEL’s Performance

NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd evaluates companies using more than 2,000 data points and applies a transparent, materiality-based methodology aligned with both national and international standards. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved NSE Sustainability Ratings and Analytics Ltd as a Category 1 ESG Ratings provider on August 13, 2024. AGEL has also received consistent recognition from global ESG rating agencies. AGEL ranks No. 1 in Asia and among the Top 5 globally in the renewable energy sector in the “Prime Band A-” category, with a Decile Rank 1 by ISS ESG.

ESG Development Achievements Secure AGEL’s Global Leadership

Sustainalytics placed AGEL among the Top 10 companies globally, while the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 positioned AGEL in the 92nd percentile among 266 electric utility companies worldwide. CRISIL ESG Assessment ranked AGEL first in the power sector for three consecutive years. Additionally, FTSE Russell’s ESG rankings placed AGEL in the 93rd percentile globally within the Utilities Supersector. AGEL continues to secure its position as a leading example of ESG development, with sustained efforts across environmental, social, and governance initiatives, contributing to its national and international recognition.

(With Inputs From ANI)

