Nirmala Sitharaman Drives Development In Ladakh With Key Project Inaugurations

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, spearheaded a series of development initiatives during her four-day visit to Leh, Ladakh. On Sunday, she virtually inaugurated several infrastructure projects, reaffirming the Government of India’s commitment to inclusive development in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Ministry of Finance emphasized that these efforts demonstrate the Centre’s focus on expanding growth opportunities and improving connectivity in the region. Union Minister Sitharaman engaged directly with officials from the Union Territory administration, ensuring alignment on future development goals and collaborative growth strategies to uplift Ladakh’s economy.

Development Through Credit Outreach Strengthens Ladakh’s Growth

On the second day of her visit, Union Minister Sitharaman led a Credit Outreach Programme in Leh, facilitating financial access to residents and local businesses. She handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under key Central Government schemes, promoting development in Ladakh through financial empowerment. Loans worth Rs 5.13 crore were disbursed during the event under schemes such as PM MUDRA, PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, PM FME, and Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans. This financial assistance is expected to boost local entrepreneurship and create employment opportunities, supporting the sustainable economic development of Ladakh.

Development Showcased by Local Handicrafts and Entrepreneurial Spirit in Ladakh

Union Minister Sitharaman visited an exhibition in Leh that displayed the rich cultural and artisanal development of Ladakh through local handicrafts and handloom products. The stalls featured products from Self Help Groups (SHGs) and local entrepreneurs. Sitharaman personally interacted with artisans, women-led SHGs, and entrepreneurs who showcased traditional crafts, sustainable innovations, and handloom textiles. She commended the dedication and creativity of these groups and highlighted their role in preserving Ladakh’s cultural heritage while contributing to rural economic development. Sitharaman’s encouragement reinforced the government’s support for local industries and traditional artisans in Ladakh.

Development Spotlight on Ladakh’s PM Mudra Beneficiary Success Stories

During her visit to the exhibition, Minister Sitharaman interacted with Rinchen Dolma, a successful PM Mudra Scheme beneficiary from Ladakh. Dolma’s display reflected the tangible impact of government-led development initiatives in empowering small entrepreneurs in the region. “What a spectacular drive there is in her to use a government scheme and showcase what she has grown. Very well done,” Sitharaman remarked. The Union Finance Minister motivated Dolma to advance to the next phase of the PM Mudra Scheme and expand her business operations, promoting further development within Ladakh’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Development Conversations Shape Ladakh’s Future Infrastructure

Earlier in the visit, Sitharaman engaged in development-focused discussions with Ladakh Lok Sabha MP Mohmad Haneefa and former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. She also met with the Executive Councillors of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, led by Chairman Tashi Gyalson, to review ongoing and future infrastructure projects. FM Sitharaman’s itinerary included visits to heritage sites such as the Leh Palace and the Shanti Stupa, underscoring Ladakh’s cultural significance alongside its modern development trajectory. The visit emphasized the Centre’s long-term vision to foster both economic and cultural development across Ladakh.

