Israel Issues Stark Warning To Iran: Evacuate Nuclear Sites Or Get Hit Next

The Israeli military issued a strong warning on Sunday, urging Iran to immediately evacuate “military weapons production factories,” a signal that new strikes may be imminent. This announcement was made by Colonel Avichay Adraee, an Israeli military spokesperson, who posted the warning in Farsi on the social media platform X.

Israel Warns Iran of New Strikes

Col. Avichay Adraee, known for his prior alerts regarding Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and Yemen amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, once again utilized social media to communicate directly with Iranian audiences. In his message he stated that all individuals currently in or near Iranian military weapons production sites and their supporting institutions must leave immediately and refrain from returning until further notice.

The message stated, “Your presence next to this infrastructure puts your life at risk,” highlighting Israel’s intent to minimize civilian casualties while escalating military pressure on Tehran.

Israel’s Strategy: Pressure on Iran and Civilian Evacuation

According to reports, this move serves two key purposes: increasing pressure on the Iranian regime and reducing the risk of collateral damage among Iranian civilians.

Defence Minister Katz further spoke about the Israel’s determination in a statement, saying, “The IDF will attack the sites and continue to peel the skin of the Iranian snake in Tehran and everywhere else from nuclear capabilities and weapons systems. The Iranian dictator is turning Tehran into Beirut and the residents of Tehran into hostages for the survival of his regime.”

Israeli Strikes and Iranian Nuclear Threat

The warning follows Israel’s preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Friday. Israeli defense officials cited intelligence indicating that Tehran had reached “a point of no return” in developing nuclear weapons. According to these officials, Iran has acquired the capacity to rapidly enrich uranium and assemble nuclear bombs, possessing sufficient fissile material for up to 15 weapons.

Israeli intelligence also revealed a covert program focused on assembling all components of a nuclear device. These strikes represent a significant escalation, targeting what Israeli officials describe as a broader Iranian strategy that combines nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare designed to threaten Israel’s existence.

Response From Iran

In response to the Israeli strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to foreign diplomats on Sunday, asserting that the recent Israeli attack was an effort to sabotage ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States. Araghchi accused Israel of trying to “derail” diplomacy and negotiations.

He said, “It is entirely clear that the Israeli regime does not want any agreement on the nuclear issue. It does not want negotiations and does not seek diplomacy,” according to AFP reports.

Araghchi also suggested that Tehran would cease its attacks on Israel if Israel stopped its military strikes.

