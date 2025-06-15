Live Tv
What Trump Said After Israel Struck Iran: 'We Had Nothing To Do With It'

What Trump Said After Israel Struck Iran: ‘We Had Nothing To Do With It’

As Israeli airstrikes pounded targets deep inside Iran, US President Donald Trump distanced Washington from the escalating conflict, declaring, “We had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight.” His warning to Tehran, however, was unambiguous: any strike on American interests would trigger “force never seen before.” The statement followed Iran’s deadliest missile barrage yet, which left Israeli cities shattered and dozens of civilians dead or injured.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 12:27:58 IST

As Israel’s Operation Rising Lion expands into Iranian territory, US President Donald Trump on Sunday sought to distance Washington from the conflict, saying the United States “had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight.” But he also issued a stern warning to Tehran: any strike on American targets would be met with “force never seen before.”

Trump’s message, posted on Truth Social, came just hours after the most violent night yet in the five-day confrontation between Israel and Iran — one that has already claimed civilian lives and crippled vital infrastructure.

Night of Devastation in Israel

Shortly before midnight, Iranian ballistic missiles and drones broke through Israeli air defenses, causing widespread destruction. An eight-story apartment building collapsed in Bat Yam, while homes in Tamra and Rehovot were left in ruins.

By dawn, Israeli emergency services reported at least six deaths — including three children — and over 300 people injured.

Swift Retaliation by Israel

Israel’s military responded rapidly. According to official statements, the Israeli Air Force targeted and destroyed surface-to-surface missile launchers in western Iran. The strikes also hit a major fuel depot in Tehran’s Shahran district, triggering fires that lit up the skyline.

One of the most significant blows came at the South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural-gas complex. Israeli strikes reportedly forced Iran to suspend production after fires broke out across part of the site.

U.S. Walks a Tightrope on Israel-Iran Conflict

Though the United States has refrained from direct involvement, American officials have reportedly offered “quiet backing” to Israel — as long as efforts are made to reduce civilian casualties, according to a CNN report.

Behind the scenes, both Israeli and White House officials now anticipate the campaign will stretch on for “weeks, not days.”

Also Read: ‘Tehran Will Burn’: Israel Warns as Iran Threatens to Strike US, UK, France — Claims 20 Kids Killed in Israeli Raid

Despite the escalating violence, President Trump signaled that diplomacy remains an option. “If Iran wants peace and prosperity for its people, it must step back from the nuclear brink,” he said in a short address to reporters before leaving the White House for Camp David.

He added, “If not, the consequences will be historic.”

Still, Trump emphasized that a deal to “end this bloody conflict” could be within reach — but only if both Iran and Israel are willing to talk.

Also Read: Deadly Strikes Target Natanz, Isfahan And Fordow: Has Israel Destroyed Iran’s Nuclear Bomb Program?

