‘Tehran Will Burn’: Israel Warns as Iran Threatens to Strike US, UK, France — Claims 20 Kids Killed in Israeli Raid

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has issued a strong warning to Iran following retaliatory strikes that killed three people and injured dozens more, according to paramedics.

“The Iranian dictator is taking the citizens of Iran hostage,” Katz said in a statement, directly addressing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He further warned that, “…bringing about a reality in which they, and especially Tehran’s residents, will pay a heavy price for the flagrant harm inflicted upon Israel’s citizens. If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn.”

Katz’s statement followed Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, which have triggered a growing regional crisis with both sides vowing not to back down.

Israeli Military Confirms Operational Momentum Against Iran

In a morning situation assessment, the Israeli military confirmed that it is proceeding “according to its operational plans.”

Military leadership, including the Chiefs of the General Staff and Air Force, said that “the way to Iran has been paved,” suggesting that additional strikes are imminent.

According to the military, fighter jets are set to resume operations over Tehran.

Iran Issues Threats Against Western Allies

Meanwhile, Iran has warned the United Kingdom, United States, and France against supporting Israel’s military actions.

According to Iranian state media, Tehran has threatened to target ships and military bases belonging to the three Western powers in the region if they intervene.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported that senior Iranian military officials stated their strikes on Israel will persist and may soon expand to U.S. military installations in the area.

“This confrontation will not end with last night’s limited actions and Iran’s strikes will continue,” the outlet quoted an unnamed senior official as saying.

“And this action will be very painful and regrettable for the aggressors,” the official added.

Iranian State TV Reports Heavy Civilian Casualties

In one of the most serious allegations yet, Iranian state television reported that an Israeli strike on a housing complex in Tehran has killed around 60 people, including 20 children.

The report did not provide independent verification, but it underscored the intensifying human toll of the ongoing military conflict.

