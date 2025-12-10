Aequs Share Price: Debut Soars 13% On NSE, Aerospace Precision Firm Captures Investor Attention

Aequs IPO Takes A Great Start: The Investors Get The Best Of It!

A signal for take-off! Aequs has appeared with a shining light in the stock market of India on Wednesday, December 10. The prices went up to ₹140 on the two stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, which is a nice 13% above the IPO price of ₹124, first-time investors are already having a good time with the gains from the listing.

The Noise Was Quite Loud: the strong demand in all the subscription categories during the three days showed that the market is very optimistic about Aequs’ aerospace precision technology. The company has got the trust that it is not only producing parts but also playing the significant role of a trusted supplier from Airbus to Boeing. Today, Aequs has not only got listed but is also the one drawing the attention!

Aequs IPO: Key Details

Category Details Grey Market Premium (GMP) +24 (Investorgain) IPO Size ₹921.81 crore Fresh Issue ₹670 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹251.81 crore Subscription Window December 3–5, 2025 QIB Subscription 122.93× Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 83.61× Retail Investors (RIIs) 81.03× Investor Sentiment Strong subscription highlights confidence in Aequs’ long-term growth despite short-term financial pressures What’s Special About Aequs?

Buckle up, because Aequs is not a usual manufacturing company! Its fully integrated aerospace precision ecosystem located in Karnataka’s SEZ is what makes it different. Aequs doesn’t simply produce parts, it designs and manufactures structural components, landing gear, engine modules, aircraft interiors, and cargo systems for the likes of Airbus A320/A350 and Boeing B737/B787. It has also ventured into the areas of consumer electronics, plastics, and durable goods where it is applying its expertise. The secret is in the precision, innovation, and the capacity to provide multiple industries with advanced solutions. Aequs is, in other words, a combination of size, talent, and trustworthiness, which makes it a unique player in the markets of India and the world.

