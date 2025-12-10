Aequs Share Price: Debut Soars 13% On NSE, Aerospace Precision Firm Captures Investor Attention

Aequs IPO Takes A Great Start: The Investors Get The Best Of It!
A signal for take-off! Aequs has appeared with a shining light in the stock market of India on Wednesday, December 10. The prices went up to ₹140 on the two stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, which is a nice 13% above the IPO price of ₹124, first-time investors are already having a good time with the gains from the listing.
The Noise Was Quite Loud: the strong demand in all the subscription categories during the three days showed that the market is very optimistic about Aequs’ aerospace precision technology. The company has got the trust that it is not only producing parts but also playing the significant role of a trusted supplier from Airbus to Boeing. Today, Aequs has not only got listed but is also the one drawing the attention!
Congratulations to Aequs Limited on getting listed on NSE today.
Aequs Limited is a fully vertically integrated manufacturer in the Aerospace segment. The company manufactures a diverse product portfolio of products including components for engine systems, landing systems, cargo… pic.twitter.com/FMIaeXnv5n
Aequs IPO: Key Details
