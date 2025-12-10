LIVE TV
Home > Business > Aequs Share Price: Debut Soars 13% On NSE, Aerospace Precision Firm Captures Investor Attention

Aequs IPO debuts strongly with a 13% premium; backed by robust subscription, the aerospace precision manufacturer impresses investors with its integrated ecosystem, global clientele, and diversified industrial expertise.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 10, 2025 10:49:17 IST

Aequs IPO Takes A Great Start: The Investors Get The Best Of It!

A signal for take-off! Aequs has appeared with a shining light in the stock market of India on Wednesday, December 10. The prices went up to ₹140 on the two stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, which is a nice 13% above the IPO price of ₹124, first-time investors are already having a good time with the gains from the listing.

The Noise Was Quite Loud: the strong demand in all the subscription categories during the three days showed that the market is very optimistic about Aequs’ aerospace precision technology. The company has got the trust that it is not only producing parts but also playing the significant role of a trusted supplier from Airbus to Boeing. Today, Aequs has not only got listed but is also the one drawing the attention!

Aequs IPO: Key Details 

Category Details
Grey Market Premium (GMP) +24 (Investorgain)
IPO Size ₹921.81 crore
Fresh Issue ₹670 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹251.81 crore
Subscription Window December 3–5, 2025
QIB Subscription 122.93×
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 83.61×
Retail Investors (RIIs) 81.03×
Investor Sentiment Strong subscription highlights confidence in Aequs’ long-term growth despite short-term financial pressures

What’s Special About Aequs?

Also Read: Aequs IPO Listing Tomorrow: GMP at ₹34, Investors Eye Market Debut- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 10:49 AM IST
