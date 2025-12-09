LIVE TV
Home > Business > Aequs IPO Listing Tomorrow: GMP at ₹34, Investors Eye Market Debut- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Aequs IPO subscription closes with strong demand; GMP indicates a 27.84% premium. Listing tomorrow on BSE/NSE, investors evaluate growth potential, diversification, and long-term value before investing.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 9, 2025 09:52:52 IST

Aequs IPO: Tomorrow’s Listing on BSE & NSE

Are you prepared for the next major launch on Dalal Street? The Aequs IPO has settled its allotment issue, and December 10, when the stock will finally be listed on BSE and NSE, is the day that everyone is waiting for. If you put in your application, today is the decisive day, demat accounts will start receiving shares, and if luck was not on your side, refunds have been initiated back to you.

The IPO was open from December 3 to December 5, and retail investors remained optimistic till the end of the offer period. Allotments were completed on December 8, and now investors are constantly checking their apps, waiting to see the performance of Aequs on listing day as if it is a game. Will it rise high above expectations or remain like a cautious plane waiting on the runway?

Hold tight, investors, Aequs’ arrival in the market is likely to ignite the already eventful trading week.

Aequs IPO: Key Details

Category Details
Overall Subscription 104.30 times
Retail Investors 81.03 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 83.61 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) 122.93 times
Total Bids Received 427.19 crore
Shares on Offer 4.09 crore
Subscription Pace Day 1 – 0.68 times, Day 2 – 0.75 times, accelerated sharply afterward
Issue Size ₹921.81 crore
Fresh Issue ₹670 crore (5.40 crore shares)
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹251.81 crore (2.03 crore shares)
Price Band ₹118–₹124 per share
Lot Size 120 shares (Minimum investment: ₹14,880 at upper band)
Use of Funds Repayment of borrowings, purchase of machinery & equipment, potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, general corporate purposes
Book Running Lead Managers JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital
Registrar KFin Technologies

Aequs IPO GMP Today

  • Investor sentiment remains upbeat ahead of the listing.
  • As of December 9, the Aequs grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹34, slightly lower than the previous session’s ₹37.
  • Based on the latest GMP, the stock is expected to list around ₹158, implying a 27.84% premium over the upper IPO price of ₹124.
  • The GMP reflects the additional amount investors are willing to pay above the official issue price.

About Aequs: Should You Consider Investing?

Although Aequs is primarily recognized for its impressive manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace sector, the company has also made its way into consumer electronics, plastics, and durable goods. Among others, its consumer products division is into the production of cookware and home appliances, while the plastics unit is engaged in the manufacture of outdoor toys, figurines, toy vehicles, laptop components, and smart device parts.

Long-term investors often ask the question of whether or not investing in a company will actually create value over time. Smart investors do not simply chase after the publicity of IPOs, they evaluate fundamentals, growth potential, and diversification strategy. Aequs’ vertical and horizontal expansion across different industrial sectors is a signal of ambition, although it may also imply the existence of execution risks.

On the one hand, the strong subscription figures and the encouraging grey market premium are indicators of high short-term demand. On the other hand, long-term revenues will depend on the company’s ability to scale up production without losing quality, and also on effective marketing of both aerospace and consumer product markets.

To sum up, Aequs has the potential to be a very attractive option for patient, knowledgeable investors, but you should not enter the market without carrying out your own research, as this is never a good strategy.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 9:52 AM IST
