Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

Aequs IPO: The Aequs IPO has really gotten people talking, and the big day today, December 8, 2025, is when the allotment that everybody has been waiting for is going to be finalized! If you were one of the lucky ones who applied during the period from December 3 to December 5, this is the moment where everything comes to light, is luck on your side, or will you have to join the waitlist? The allotment criteria will be announced today, and the fortunate ones will have their shares credited to the demat accounts tomorrow, December 9. What about the others? No need to worry! Refunds will also be carried out on the same date, thus no investor will be left hanging for a long time.
So, get your calendars out and your devices ready because Aequs is going to take a big step by listing on both the company’s stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, December 10.
This is going to be one IPO event that even rookies and experts alike would want to see, so do not blink!
How To Check Aequs IPO Allotment Status
BSE and NSE
- Visit BSE allotment page: BSE Allotment Status
- NSE allotment page: NSE Allotment Status
- Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ on NSE
- Choose ‘Aequs’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
- Enter your PAN and Application Number
- Click Submit
Kfin Technologies Portal
- Visit Kfin Technologies
- Select ‘Aequs’ in the Select Company dropdown
- Choose among Application Number, Client ID, Account Number, or PAN
- Enter the corresponding details
Aequs IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Issue Size
|₹921.81 crore
|Fresh Issue
|5.40 crore shares worth ₹670 crore
|Offer for Sale
|2.03 crore shares worth ₹251.81 crore
|Price Band
|₹118 to ₹124 per share
|Lot Size
|120 shares (Minimum investment ₹14,880 at upper price)
|Use of Funds
|Repayment of borrowings, machinery/equipment purchase, acquisitions, strategic initiatives, general corporate purposes
|Lead Managers
|JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Ltd
Aequs IPO Subscription Highlights
|Category
|Details
|Total Bids Received
|427.19 crore bids
|Shares on Offer
|4.09 crore shares
|Subscription Day 1
|0.68x
|Subscription Day 2
|0.75x
|Overall Subscription
|Strong demand, increasing momentum
Aequs Business Overview
-
Primarily operates in the aerospace manufacturing sector.
-
Diversified into consumer electronics, plastics, and durable goods.
-
Consumer product portfolio includes cookware and small home appliances.
-
Plastics division produces outdoor toys, figurines, and toy vehicles.
-
Also manufactures components for consumer electronics, including laptops and smart devices.
