Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

Aequs IPO: The Aequs IPO has really gotten people talking, and the big day today, December 8, 2025, is when the allotment that everybody has been waiting for is going to be finalized! If you were one of the lucky ones who applied during the period from December 3 to December 5, this is the moment where everything comes to light, is luck on your side, or will you have to join the waitlist? The allotment criteria will be announced today, and the fortunate ones will have their shares credited to the demat accounts tomorrow, December 9. What about the others? No need to worry! Refunds will also be carried out on the same date, thus no investor will be left hanging for a long time.

So, get your calendars out and your devices ready because Aequs is going to take a big step by listing on both the company’s stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, December 10.

This is going to be one IPO event that even rookies and experts alike would want to see, so do not blink!

How To Check Aequs IPO Allotment Status

BSE and NSE

Visit BSE allotment page: BSE Allotment Status NSE allotment page: NSE Allotment Status Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ on NSE Choose ‘Aequs’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu Enter your PAN and Application Number Click Submit

Kfin Technologies Portal

Visit Kfin Technologies Select ‘Aequs’ in the Select Company dropdown Choose among Application Number, Client ID, Account Number, or PAN Enter the corresponding details

Aequs IPO: Key Details

Category Details Issue Size ₹921.81 crore Fresh Issue 5.40 crore shares worth ₹670 crore Offer for Sale 2.03 crore shares worth ₹251.81 crore Price Band ₹118 to ₹124 per share Lot Size 120 shares (Minimum investment ₹14,880 at upper price) Use of Funds Repayment of borrowings, machinery/equipment purchase, acquisitions, strategic initiatives, general corporate purposes Lead Managers JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd

Aequs IPO Subscription Highlights

Category Details Total Bids Received 427.19 crore bids Shares on Offer 4.09 crore shares Subscription Day 1 0.68x Subscription Day 2 0.75x Overall Subscription Strong demand, increasing momentum Aequs Business Overview Primarily operates in the aerospace manufacturing sector .

Diversified into consumer electronics , plastics , and durable goods .

Consumer product portfolio includes cookware and small home appliances .

Plastics division produces outdoor toys , figurines , and toy vehicles .

Also manufactures components for consumer electronics, including laptops and smart devices.

