Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

Aequs IPO allotment is set for December 8, with share credits and refunds on December 9. Strong subscription demand and diversified business profile make its December 10 listing highly anticipated.

Last updated: December 8, 2025 11:23:26 IST

Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

Aequs IPO: The Aequs IPO has really gotten people talking, and the big day today, December 8, 2025, is when the allotment that everybody has been waiting for is going to be finalized! If you were one of the lucky ones who applied during the period from December 3 to December 5, this is the moment where everything comes to light, is luck on your side, or will you have to join the waitlist? The allotment criteria will be announced today, and the fortunate ones will have their shares credited to the demat accounts tomorrow, December 9. What about the others? No need to worry! Refunds will also be carried out on the same date, thus no investor will be left hanging for a long time.

So, get your calendars out and your devices ready because Aequs is going to take a big step by listing on both the company’s stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, December 10.

This is going to be one IPO event that even rookies and experts alike would want to see, so do not blink!

How To Check Aequs IPO Allotment Status

BSE and NSE

  1. Visit BSE allotment page: BSE Allotment Status
  2. NSE allotment page: NSE Allotment Status
  3. Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’ on NSE
  4. Choose ‘Aequs’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
  5. Enter your PAN and Application Number
  6. Click Submit

Kfin Technologies Portal

  1. Visit Kfin Technologies
  2. Select ‘Aequs’ in the Select Company dropdown
  3. Choose among Application Number, Client ID, Account Number, or PAN
  4. Enter the corresponding details

Aequs IPO: Key Details 

Category Details
Issue Size ₹921.81 crore
Fresh Issue 5.40 crore shares worth ₹670 crore
Offer for Sale 2.03 crore shares worth ₹251.81 crore
Price Band ₹118 to ₹124 per share
Lot Size 120 shares (Minimum investment ₹14,880 at upper price)
Use of Funds Repayment of borrowings, machinery/equipment purchase, acquisitions, strategic initiatives, general corporate purposes
Lead Managers JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital
Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd

Aequs IPO Subscription Highlights 

Category Details
Total Bids Received 427.19 crore bids
Shares on Offer 4.09 crore shares
Subscription Day 1 0.68x
Subscription Day 2 0.75x
Overall Subscription Strong demand, increasing momentum

Aequs Business Overview 

  • Primarily operates in the aerospace manufacturing sector.

  • Diversified into consumer electronics, plastics, and durable goods.

  • Consumer product portfolio includes cookware and small home appliances.

  • Plastics division produces outdoor toys, figurines, and toy vehicles.

  • Also manufactures components for consumer electronics, including laptops and smart devices.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 11:21 AM IST
Aequs IPO Allotment Today: Big Listing Buzz Ahead On December 10, Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Share

