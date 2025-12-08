LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide

Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide

Meesho IPO Allotment: oversubscribed 79x, shows strong investor interest with ₹42 GMP, estimating ₹153 listing. Allotment on December 8, refunds December 9, listing on December 10 on BSE & NSE.

Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide
Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 8, 2025 10:58:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide

Meesho IPO: Are you thrilled about the Meesho IPO?

Let’s break it down! The Meesho IPO allotment that everyone has been waiting for is going to be done on Monday, December 8, 2025. So, if you have applied, do not forget to watch and be ready with your fingers, the anticipation has become reality. Do you want to know if luck is on your side? You can check your allotment status with the registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd, and that too without any hassle.

The refund process for those who could not make it to the shares starts the very next day, Tuesday, December 9, thus no investor will be kept in suspense for too long.

The good news for the lucky ones whose shares are allotted is that they will be credited to your demat accounts on the same day. The Meesho IPO listing, so mark your calendars because it is going to be on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, on both BSE and NSE, prepare for the grand entrance!

Meesho IPO: Key Details 

Category Details
Final Day Oversubscription 79.02x (Friday, December 5)
IPO Valuation ₹5,421 crore
Shares Applied For 21,96,29,80,575
Shares Available 27,79,38,446
QIB Subscription 120.18x
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 38.15x
Retail Investors (RII) 19.04x
GMP Today (Dec 8) ₹42
Estimated Listing Price ₹153 per share (~37.84% higher than ₹111)
Investor Sentiment Strong confidence; willingness to pay above IPO price
GMP Trend (Past 12 Sessions) Upward
Minimum GMP Recorded ₹33
Maximum GMP Recorded ₹49.50

How to Check Meesho IPO Allotment Status

On Kfin Technologies Portal

  • Visit: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  • Select Meesho IPO from the dropdown menu.
  • Provide PAN, Demat account number, or application number.
  • Submit captcha code and click Submit.

On NSE Portal

  • Visit: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
  • Sign up using PAN.
  • Log in with username, password, and captcha to check allocation.

On BSE Portal

  • Visit: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select Issue Type: Equity
  • Choose Issue Name: Meesho IPO
  • Enter application number or PAN to view allotment status

The Meesho IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

The Meesho IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is an indicator of very strong investor interest. On the date of December 8, a GMP of ₹42 was taken to mean a listing price of ₹153 per share, around 37.84% higher than the IPO price of ₹111. This premium is a strong signal of the investors’ confidence and their readiness to pay more than the issue price; it also shows the huge interest in Meesho’s entry into the stock market.

The GMP has been on an upward trend for the past 12 days which means there is an increasing demand and a very positive mood about the new stock. The lowest recorded GMP was ₹33, and the highest was ₹49.50. These figures provide investors with a good indication of the market’s expectations and also the strong performance that is expected on the day of listing.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 10:58 AM IST
Meesho IPO Allotment Date & Updates: Check Your Shares Status, Step-By-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS