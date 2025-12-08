Wakefit Innovations IPO Opens: Strong GMP and Investor Buzz Ahead of December 15 Listing

Wakefit Innovations IPO: The much-awaited Wakefit Innovations IPO is finally coming, it’s opening for public registration from December 8 to December 10! If you have always wanted to have a piece of the pie of India’s rapidly growing home and furnishing market, this is your chance. The price range is fixed at ₹185- ₹195 per share which estimates the Bengaluru-based company to be worth an astonishing ₹6,400 crore. A retail investor will need to take a minimum lot size of 76 shares, and if your demand is larger, you can buy in multiples of 76.

Category Details Issue Size ₹1,289 crore Fresh Issue ₹377.18 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹912 crore (4,67,54,405 shares) Selling Shareholders Promoters Ankit Garg, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Peak XV Partners, Redwood Trust, Verlinvest SA, SAI Global India Fund I LLP Promoter Stake Post-IPO 37% (down from 43.7%) Fund Utilization ₹31 crore – 117 new COCO-Regular stores

₹15.4 crore – new equipment & machinery

₹161.4 crore – lease/sub-lease/license fees

₹108.4 crore – marketing & advertising

Remaining – general corporate purposes IPO Subscription & Allocation QIBs – 75%

NII – 15%

Retail Investors – 10% Basis of Allotment Thursday, December 11 Refunds & Share Credit Friday, December 12 Listing Date Monday, December 15 (BSE & NSE) Merchant Bankers Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd

Wakefit IPO: GMP (Grey Market Premium)

The Wakefit IPO has already drawn considerable interest, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is indicating that investors are in a good mood. Currently, on December 8, the GMP is showing a healthy ₹36, which implies a listing price of ₹231 per share, this is a remarkable 18.46% premium over the IPO’s upper price band of ₹195. So, what does this say? In simple terms, the investors want to buy at a higher price than the issue price, which indicates very strong market confidence in Wakefit’s story of growth. The GMP has been rising for the last nine trading sessions, which is a good sign for the IPO as it may have a great debut when it becomes available on BSE and NSE.

For individual investors, this is more than just digits, it is an opportunity to get a glimpse of market sentiment and measure the thrill that accompanies one of India’s fastest-growing home and furnishings companies. Are you willing to check whether Wakefit really deserves all the praise?

Wakefit Innovations