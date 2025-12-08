LIVE TV
Wakefit Innovations IPO Opens: Strong GMP and Investor Buzz Ahead of December 15 Listing

Wakefit Innovations IPO Opens: Strong GMP and Investor Buzz Ahead of December 15 Listing

Wakefit Innovations IPO opens December 8–10 with ₹185–₹195 price band. High GMP of ₹36 signals strong investor interest. QIBs dominate allocation; listing on BSE/NSE expected December 15.

IPO News

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 8, 2025 09:42:47 IST

Wakefit Innovations IPO Opens: Strong GMP and Investor Buzz Ahead of December 15 Listing

Wakefit Innovations IPO: The much-awaited Wakefit Innovations IPO is finally coming, it’s opening for public registration from December 8 to December 10! If you have always wanted to have a piece of the pie of India’s rapidly growing home and furnishing market, this is your chance. The price range is fixed at ₹185- ₹195 per share which estimates the Bengaluru-based company to be worth an astonishing ₹6,400 crore. A retail investor will need to take a minimum lot size of 76 shares, and if your demand is larger, you can buy in multiples of 76.

With high-speed growth, trendy home items, and a market noise around, Wakefit is revolutionizing, are you ready to ride on this wave?

Wakefit Innovations IPO: Key Details 

Category Details
Issue Size ₹1,289 crore
Fresh Issue ₹377.18 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹912 crore (4,67,54,405 shares)
Selling Shareholders Promoters Ankit Garg, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Peak XV Partners, Redwood Trust, Verlinvest SA, SAI Global India Fund I LLP
Promoter Stake Post-IPO 37% (down from 43.7%)
Fund Utilization ₹31 crore – 117 new COCO-Regular stores
₹15.4 crore – new equipment & machinery
₹161.4 crore – lease/sub-lease/license fees
₹108.4 crore – marketing & advertising
Remaining – general corporate purposes
IPO Subscription & Allocation QIBs – 75%
NII – 15%
Retail Investors – 10%
Basis of Allotment Thursday, December 11
Refunds & Share Credit Friday, December 12
Listing Date Monday, December 15 (BSE & NSE)
Merchant Bankers Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India)
Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd

Wakefit IPO: GMP (Grey Market Premium)

The Wakefit IPO has already drawn considerable interest, and the Grey Market Premium (GMP) is indicating that investors are in a good mood. Currently, on December 8, the GMP is showing a healthy ₹36, which implies a listing price of ₹231 per share, this is a remarkable 18.46% premium over the IPO’s upper price band of ₹195. So, what does this say? In simple terms, the investors want to buy at a higher price than the issue price, which indicates very strong market confidence in Wakefit’s story of growth. The GMP has been rising for the last nine trading sessions, which is a good sign for the IPO as it may have a great debut when it becomes available on BSE and NSE.

For individual investors, this is more than just digits, it is an opportunity to get a glimpse of market sentiment and measure the thrill that accompanies one of India’s fastest-growing home and furnishings companies. Are you willing to check whether Wakefit really deserves all the praise?

Wakefit Innovations

Wakefit Innovations, established in 2016, has rapidly transformed into a prominent brand in the home and furnishings segment of India. The company has revealed a revenue figure of over ₹1,000 crore for FY24, along with an operational revenue of ₹724 crore and a profit of ₹35.5 crore in the first half of FY26. Wakefit provides an extensive selection of products consisting of mattresses, furniture, and home accessories intended for various customer types.

The company’s sales are not limited to its own retail stores but also include the official website, top e-commerce platforms, and multi-brand outlets. The firm has five cutting-edge manufacturing plants, two in Bengaluru, two in Hosur, and one in Sonipat, whereby quality production and timely delivery are assured.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Dec 8, 2025 9:42 AM IST
