Home > Business > Corona Remedies IPO Opens Strong: High GMP And Long-Term 'Subscribe' Rating Boost Investor Interest- Here's Everything You Need To Know

Corona Remedies IPO Opens Strong: High GMP And Long-Term ‘Subscribe’ Rating Boost Investor Interest- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Corona Remedies IPO opens with strong investor buzz, driven by solid brand strength, high GMP, and long-term growth potential. Though fully priced, analysts recommend a long-term subscribe based on robust fundamentals.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 8, 2025 08:53:48 IST

Corona Remedies IPO Opens Strong: High GMP And Long-Term ‘Subscribe’ Rating Boost Investor Interest- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Corona Remedies IPO Opens For Subscription, And It’s Already Creating BuzzThe Indian pharmaceutical company Corona Remedies has today, December 8, opened its IPO for public subscription and investors are already looking at it as a hot stock-market snack.The price range has been fixed at ₹1,008–₹1,062, thereby allowing retail investors to participate by buying a minimum of 14 shares, which will cost them ₹14,868 at the upper limit. The issue will close on December 10 and hence time is running out. With good brand recognition, an attractive grey market premium and a strong position in the industry, this IPO is already one of the most monitored actions of the week. Are you ready to get your chance?

Corona Remedies IPO: Key Details 

Category Details
Issue Size ₹655.37 crore
Issue Type 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) – 0.62 crore shares
Selling Shareholders Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, Sage Investment Trust
Proceeds to Company No proceeds (pure OFS)
Basis of Allotment Thursday, December 11
Refunds & Share Credit Friday, December 12
Listing Date Monday, December 15 (BSE & NSE)
Reservation Breakdown QIBs – 50%
Retail – 35%
NII – 15%
Lead Managers JM Financial, IIFL Capital, Kotak Capital
Registrar Bigshare Services

Corona Remedies IPO: GMP & Subscription Status

  • The grey market premium (GMP) stands at ₹290 as of December 8.
  • This suggests a potential listing price of around ₹1,352, implying a 27.31% premium over the upper IPO price of ₹1,062.
  • The GMP reflects strong investor sentiment and readiness to pay above the issue price even before listing.
  • The subscription window opens at 11 AM today.
  • Day 1 subscription figures will be updated as bidding activity progresses

Should You Subscribe Corona Remedies IPO

Anand Rathi has given the IPO a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating. The brokerage believes the company is strategically positioned for above-industry growth, backed by:

  • Strong brand portfolio
  • Leadership in key therapies
  • Consistent execution
  • Strong traction in chronic & sub-chronic therapies
  • Successful scale-up of new launches

On valuations, it noted the asking P/E of 35.3x (FY26 annualised) makes the issue appear fully priced, but long-term growth visibility, robust pipeline, and differentiated capabilities justify the rating.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 8:51 AM IST
Corona Remedies IPO Opens Strong: High GMP And Long-Term ‘Subscribe’ Rating Boost Investor Interest- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS