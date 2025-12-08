Stocks to Watch today: Adani, ONGC, Biocon Pharma, Delhivery, Cochin Shipyard, Dabur India, ITC Hotels And Many Other In Focus

Stocks to Watch today: It’s the first trading day of the week, and if you were hoping for a fiery start, the markets seem to have hit the snooze button. Benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to open on a lacklustre note amid a confusing mix of global cues, yes, the financial universe is giving Monday energy too. GIFT Nifty futures, which were lower by 13 points at 26,320 at 06:50 AM, later decided to perk up just a bit. By 8:10 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading flat at 26,331.50, up 9 points (0.03%), basically saying, “Fine, I’m awake… kind of.”

Across Asia, the mood wasn’t much different. Markets traded in a mixed pattern as investors waited for China’s trade data, because nothing says “Monday suspense” like macro numbers from Beijing. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.14 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi barely moved, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.17 per cent, proving once again that global markets also need coffee.

Meanwhile, Wall Street ended last Friday on a cheerful note. The S&P 500 edged up 0.19 per cent, its fourth straight day of gains, now sitting just 0.7 per cent shy of its intraday record. The Nasdaq climbed 0.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones added 0.22 per cent, giving traders at least some reason to smile heading into the weekend.

Back home, Indian markets wrapped up Friday with a confident close. The BSE Sensex rose 447.05 points (0.52%) to settle at 85,712.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 152.70 points (0.59%) to end at 26,186.45.

A strong finish to the week, but whether Monday carries the same vibe? Well, the opening cues say: expect more “slow jog” than “sprint.”

Stocks To Watch Today

Conglomerates & Diversified

Adani Enterprises : Incorporates new WOS Adani Skills & Education Ltd with ₹1 lakh capital.

Dynamatic Technologies : Signs pact with Dassault Aviation to manufacture rear fuselage for Falcon 6X.

Omaxe : Subsidiary receives RERA approval for Omaxe Chowk project in Punjab.

Quess Corp: Elevates Lohit Bhatia as CEO effective Jan 1, 2026.

Banking & Financial Services

ICICI Bank / ICICI Prudential AMC : Price band set at ₹2,061–2,165 for ₹10,603-cr IPO; issue opens Dec 12–16.

AU Small Finance Bank : Receives ESG Score of 80.4 (Grade A) from SES ESG Research.

RBL Bank : Somnath Ghosh ends tenure as Independent Director.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) : Government appoints Shalini Pandit as Nominee Director.

Eternal: 0.5% stake sale worth up to ₹1,500 crore likely via block deal.

NBFCs & Financial Services

Bajaj Finserv: Targets 18–22% profit CAGR; aims for ₹21,000–24,000 crore net profit and 220M+ customers in 5 years.

Automobiles & EVs

TVS Motor : Showcases AR HUD helmet; launches TVS Racing Offroad Training Academy; announces new partnerships.

Ola Electric : Begins mass deliveries of vehicles powered by in-house 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs.

Landmark Cars: Gets approval from BYD India to open showroom + workshop in Pune.

Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Board sets up Crisis Management Group to normalise operations and refunds.

Energy, Oil & Gas

ONGC : Re-appoints Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman & CEO for another year.

CEAT: Board approves additional NCD issuance of up to ₹250 crore.

Biotech & Pharma

Biocon : Moves to fully integrate Biocon Biologics; share swap at 70.28:100, valuing BBL at $5.5B; completion by Mar 31, 2026.

Biocon Pharma : Gets US FDA tentative approval for Carbidopa & Levodopa ER capsules.

IOL Chemicals: Gets EDQM Certificate of Suitability for Minoxidil API.

IT & Technology

RailTel : Gets ₹14.4-cr MEA order for 2,000 AI-enabled laptops.

RailTel (additional) : Receives LoA for procurement order worth ₹14.4 crore.

NewGen Software : Kuwait-based entity withdraws Business Process Management tender.

Zen Technologies: Bags ₹120-cr MoD contract for India’s first Combat Training Node.

Logistics & Shipping

Delhivery : Successfully tests autonomous VTOL drone tech in Uttar Pradesh.

Cochin Shipyard: Signs contract with Svitzer to build four 26-metre fully electric tugs, with option for four more.

Infrastructure & Engineering

Ashoka Buildcon : Gets additional BMC work worth ₹447.21 crore; total project cost now ₹1,573.79 crore.

MTAR Technologies : Wins ₹194-cr civil nuclear components order.

SPML Infra : Bags ₹207.38-cr project from PHED Jhalawar under Jal Jeevan Mission.

NBCC (India): Sells 175 housing units in Greater Noida for ₹485.41 crore via e-auction.

Retail, Jewellery & Consumer

P N Gadgil Jewellers : Opens new store in Patna.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) : Opens its 75th Kanchipuram Varamahalakshmi Silks store in Mysore.

Dabur India: NSE issues “no objection” for merger of Sesa Care into Dabur.

Chemicals & Materials

Polyplex Corporation: K2 Family Private Trust buys 2.75 lakh shares for ₹22.55 crore.

Hospitality

ITC Hotels (Block Deal) : BAT affiliates sell 18.75 crore shares (9% stake) worth ₹3,856 crore. HCL Capital buys 7% stake for ₹2,998 crore. Six investors buy 2% stake for ₹858 crore.



Miscellaneous Corporate Updates

HFCL : Secures $72.96M (₹656.1 crore) export orders for optical fibre cables.

Uniparts India: Appoints Tanushree Bagrodia as Group CEO; Paleswara Rao S V Duvvuri as COO.

SME Listings

Invicta Diagnostic

Clear Secured Services

Ravelcare

Speb Adhesives

Astron Multigrain

Stock Trades Ex-Dividend

Modison

F&O Ban

Bandhan Bank

Kaynes Technology

Sammaan Capital

Results Today

Physicswallah

Fujiyama Power Systems

Neogem India

