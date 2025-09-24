LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri

Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri

Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 01:35:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): In a celebration true to its proposition of connecting people, places, and cultures, Air India Express brings the warmth of Navratri on board with a specially curated Navratri Special Meal, as part of its in-flight dining menu, ‘Gourmair’.

The festival meal will be available on both domestic and international flights up to October 6. Guests can pre-book the Navratri meal via the ‘Add-ons’ page in the ‘Manage My Bookings’ page or the ‘Add-ons’ section on the check-in page on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, or mobile app.

The meal will also be available for booking through major booking channels, according to a release by the airline.

Rooted in tradition and purity, Navratri is a celebration of devotion, energy, and togetherness. With a wholesome vrat-friendly option like Sabudana Khichdi (tapioca pearl porridge) with roasted peanuts and mild Indian spices, or the timeless comfort of Suji Halwa (semolina pudding) and a fruit platter, at an all-inclusive price of Rs 500.

Navratri Special Meal reflects Air India Express’ commitment to celebrating India’s cultural richness through thoughtful onboard experiences, the release said.

This initiative follows the warm appreciation the airline has received for serving the Onam Sadya on board its international flights between Kerala and the Middle East during the ten days of the Onam festivities.

Guests can pre-book the Navratri special meal at an all-inclusive price Rs 500, up to 12 hours before departure on domestic flights and up to 18 hours before departure on international flights, making it easy to plan and savour the festive flavours that celebrate the #WarmthofDiversity.

‘Gourmair’ – Air India Express’ in-flight dining menu – features hot meals, lite bites, innovative desserts, and global and regional favourites such as Vegetable Manchurian with Fried Rice, Mini Idlis, Medu Vada, and Upma. Catering to diverse preferences, the menu offers a wide selection of vegetarian, poultry, eggetarian, vegan, healthy, and diabetic-friendly options, ensuring there’s something for every palate.

Reinforcing its role as a cultural connector, the airline also marked Raksha Bandhan on board by presenting guests with specially designed Rakhis, adding a touch of festive warmth to their journeys.

This celebration of culture also shines through the airline’s ‘Tales of India’ initiative, which adorns the livery of its brand-new aircraft with tail arts inspired by the indigenous arts and crafts such as Jamdani, Paithani, Rogan, and Toda, the airline said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: air india expresscultural-celebrationgourmairinflight-diningnavratri-special-meal

RELATED News

From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge
Jerome Powell’s Warning: The Fed Must Walk a Fine Line Between Rate Cuts and Inflation
JSW MG Motor sees 90% surge in Navratri bookings: Sales Director Subbaraj
Indian, multinational IT firms invest in AI solutions for energy sector, says Secure Meters Ltd's Sunil Singhvi
PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar meets DP World chief in New York; connectivity, global trade discussed
Popularity may be a good thing, but being in the public interest is even better: President Droupadi Murmu at 71st National Awards
'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi' screening in Patna, Bihar Ministers express delight
Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri
Here's why PGTI suspended 17 professional golferes including Bhullar
Ryan Routh Found Guilty In Shocking Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump At Golf Course
GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products
WHO refutes Trump's claim linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism
71st National Film Awards: 'Kathal' wins Best Hindi Film, director Yashowardhan Mishra "over the moon"
Watch: HE DID IT AGAIN!! Shah Rukh Khan steals hearts, holds Rani Mukerji’s pallu at 71st National Awards, internet can’t get enough!
Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri
Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri
Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri
Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri

QUICK LINKS