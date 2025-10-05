LIVE TV
ALERT: New FASTag Rules From November 15, 2025- Pay More Without FASTag!

From November 15, 2025, FASTag use is mandatory on National Highways. Non-FASTag vehicles face higher tolls, faulty machines let valid FASTag users pass. Toll agencies must ensure smooth digital transactions.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 5, 2025 13:51:24 IST

ALERT! New FASTag Rules Kick In From November 15, 2025 – Are You Ready?

Heads up, highway riders!

Starting November 15, 2025, if you’re still rolling without a FASTag, your wallet’s going to feel it. The government is getting serious about digital toll payments- and if you’re paying cash, get ready to shell out double the toll. Using UPI or other digital modes without FASTag? That’ll still cost you 1.25x the usual fee.

Here’s the deal: FASTag = smooth ride + regular toll. No FASTag = extra charges, longer waits, and serious toll booth side-eye.

Moral of the story? Stick it, scan it, skip the hassle.

Mandatory Use Of FASTag – Key Points from November 15, 2025

  • All vehicles on National Highways must have a valid FASTag.
  • FASTag is mandatory for toll payments, no exceptions.
  • Vehicles without FASTag will be charged extra:
    • 2x the toll fee if paying by cash.
    • 1.25x the toll fee if paying via UPI or other digital modes.
  • These rules aim to boost digital payments and reduce toll plaza congestion.

Avoid penalties – get FASTagged and drive through with ease!

New Toll Rules: Pay More Without FASTag Starting Nov 15!

Starting November 15, 2025, toll charges on National Highways will vary depending on your mode of payment — and the difference could hit your wallet hard if you’re not using FASTag.

Here’s the new toll fee structure:

  • FASTag users: Pay the regular toll rate (e.g., ₹100).
  • UPI/Digital payment users: Pay 1.25 times the standard toll (₹125).
  • Cash payers: Pay double the toll (₹200).

So, if you’re still sticking to cash or haven’t installed a FASTag yet, it’s time to switch. Paying by UPI or other digital modes is better than cash, but not as economical as FASTag.

This move by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aims to make toll payments faster, promote digital transactions, and reduce long queues at toll booths.

Bottom line: FASTag is your cheapest and fastest ticket through toll plazas. Skip the surcharge and the wait, get FASTag-ready!

Exception For Faulty Toll Plaza Machines

  • If a vehicle has a valid FASTag but the toll plaza machine malfunctions,

    • No toll will be charged.

    • The vehicle will be allowed to pass without paying.

For Toll Agencies: Time to Step Up or Step Aside

Starting November 15, 2025, toll operators, listen up! If your FASTag machines mess up and fail to scan valid tags, guess what? Drivers get a free pass- no payment, no hassle. Yep, you’ll be the ones losing revenue, not the commuters. So, keeping those machines in top shape isn’t just smart, it’s mandatory!

Why this tough love? The government wants smoother rides and faster toll booths.

The goal? Push everyone toward digital payments, cut down those dreaded queues, say goodbye to cash hassles, and make toll collection slick and efficient.

In short, it’s game on for toll agencies, stay sharp, keep the tech flawless, or watch the money walk away with those lucky FASTag users.

Objective of New Rules For FASTag

  • Promote digital payments
  • Reduce wait times at toll booths
  • Minimize cash transactions
  • Enhance overall toll management system efficiency

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 1:09 PM IST
