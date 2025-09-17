Apollo Tyres Stock In Focus After Winning Team India Sponsorship, Here Is Everthing You Need To Know
Apollo Tyres Stock In Focus After Winning Team India Sponsorship, Here Is Everthing You Need To Know

Apollo Tyres Stock In Focus After Winning Team India Sponsorship, Here Is Everthing You Need To Know

Apollo Tyres Stocks In Focus: Apollo Tyres becomes Team India’s lead sponsor in a ₹579 crore deal, replacing Dream11. The brand gains jersey rights, investor interest spikes, and the stock sees a post-deal boost.

Apollo Tyres Stock In Focus After Winning Big Sponsor Deal With Indian Cricket Team
Apollo Tyres Stock In Focus After Winning Big Sponsor Deal With Indian Cricket Team

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 17, 2025 01:00:41 IST

Team India Signs Apollo Tyres as Lead Sponsor: Apollo Tyres Stocks In Focus

Apollo Tyres is a well-known midcap company, listed on the BSE 500, which has entered into a historic three-year deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), securing the prized role of sponsor of Team India. In this strategic contract, Apollo Tyres will get the title sponsorship of all the bilateral and ICC matches, which will include both the men’s and the women’s national teams, covering both local and international matches.

It is a milestone in the history of the brand, as Apollo Tyres will be in the spotlight of one of the most popular sports across the world. It is worth mentioning that the logo of the company will be visible now on the front and the leading arm of the official jersey of Team India.

Having the wide reach and an influence that no other sport globally has, investors and other market observers might be inclined to pay close attention to the stock performance of Apollo Tyres. It is anticipated that the deal will give both brand visibility and investor sentiment a boost in the short term as the deal comes into effect.

What Does The  Apollo Tyres Sponsorship Includes For Team India

  • Title Sponsor Rights: For all Team India matches under BCCI, including ICC tournaments.
  • Jersey Branding: Apollo Tyres’ logo will appear prominently on the front and leading arm of the official Team India jersey.
  • Duration: The deal is effective immediately and runs till March 2028.
  • Match Coverage: Includes a total of 141 matches (121 bilateral + 20 ICC fixtures).
  • Sponsorship Fee:
    • ₹4.5 crore per bilateral match
    • ₹1.72 crore per ICC fixture
    • Total deal value: ₹579.06 crore

Official Statements From Key Figures From Apollo Tyres And BCCI

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and MD, Apollo Tyres

“Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the ‘National Team Lead Sponsor’ of Team India… This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category.”

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI

“The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams… This is more than a commercial agreement; it’s a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions.”

Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI

“We are delighted to welcome Apollo Tyres as our new lead Sponsor… The competitive nature of the bidding process highlights the strong market confidence in the BCCI and the global brand of Team India.”

Past Sponsor And Competitive Bids Before Apollo Tyres For Indian Cricket Team

We all know that Dream11 was the former sponsor of Team India before Apollo Tyres and had a payment of ₹4 crore per bilateral match.

But Under the new deal, Apollo Tyres has raised the amount to ₹4.5 crore per match, indicating how cricket sponsorship has been gaining value in India. The bidding for the sponsorship rights was fierce, with large corporations such as Canva and JK Cement as competitors. However, Apollo Tyres emerged as the winner with the highest bid. 

Not only does this win guarantee the brand a huge amount of publicity, but it also shows the company’s serious commitment to supporting the Indian cricket team to the pinnacle of its success.

Effect On Stock Of Apollo Tyres – Major Highlights

  • Price (Sept 16, Post Market Hours): ₹486.80 per share (up 1.6 per cent)
  • Market Capitalization: ₹30,916.71 crore
  • 52-Week High: ₹584.65
  • 52-Week Low: ₹368
  • Stock Outlook: Has a good chance to stay in the limelight in the nearest days as the Team India sponsorship deal is high-value

Apollo Tyres’ stock increased by 1.6 percent after market hours on September 16 and is likely to stay in the limelight, as investor confidence rises following the prestigious BCCI sponsorship deal.

Apollo Tyres Sponsorship Deal: What Investors Need To Know

Investor Tip: Apollo Tyres has an enormous growth opportunity with this landmark ₹579 crore sponsorship price with BCCI as Team India’s main sponsor.

This partnership will also boosts brand awareness on the international front, particularly with the logo being one of the major features on the official jerseys of both men’s and women’s teams.

Since cricket has and feed a large number of fan base in India and across the globe, investor confidence will surely increase, which will have a positive effect on the stocks.

Which is why Investors need to monitor further momentum of the stock since it has already increased by 1.6 percent following the announcement Yesterady, even after market close.

Nevertheless, as with any major transaction, one should pay attention to market responses and the overall economic situation, and then make investment-related decisions.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!

Apollo Tyres Stock In Focus After Winning Team India Sponsorship, Here Is Everthing You Need To Know

Apollo Tyres Stock In Focus After Winning Team India Sponsorship, Here Is Everthing You Need To Know

