Team India's New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!
Home > Sports > Team India's New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!

Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!

After the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill compelled Dream11 to terminate its contract with the Indian cricket team, Apollo Tyres emerged as its replacement jersey sponsor.

Team India. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
Team India. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 16, 2025 15:53:00 IST

The latest sponsor of the Indian cricket team is Apollo Tyres, the new jersey sponsor who has replaced Dream11. In August 2025, Dream11, the fantasy sports platform, terminated its sponsorship, and this was due to the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill which prohibits real money gaming and associated advertisements in India.

Dream11 out, Apollo Tyres In

The 2023 Dream11 deal was estimated to be 358 crore and was expected to be operational until 2026. However, the gaming bill was turned into law, which means that Dream11 was not able to advertise its services or connect the advertising to the national team anymore. BCCI responded by hurriedly seeking a new sponsor. Some fintech firms as well as Toyota were among other companies that took interest. It was speculated that India could be the 2025 Asia Cup with no title sponsor unless a new deal was reached on time.

 Apollo Tyres Contract With Team India

The agreement between Apollo Tyres is expected to take up to 2027 which is a multi-year contract. The precise financial parameters, such as price, and list of application (men and women and all formats) are not yet entirely revealed. It is known that the entry of Apollo has brought back the commercial presence on the Indian team jerseys and merchandise that had been in the against Twilight since the exit of Dream11. The move also had a few immediate consequences: there were massive discounts on merchandise, especially today jerseys emblazoned with the Dream11 logo, to move stocks. 

BCCI’s Smart Move With Apollo Tyres

In the case of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the shift should have happened within a very limited period, the Asia Cup 2025 is going to take place in the near future, and a new sponsor had to act promptly. BCCI cannot run the risk of not having a title sponsor to a big event with Apollo Tyres coming to the rescue. The appointment of Apollo is also an indication of new BCCI regulations following the ban on gaming. Organizations that conduct real money gaming or advertise the same are also being expressly prohibited as sponsors. 

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Will Not Shaking Hands With Pakistani Players Prove To Be Costly For India? Here’s What The Rule Says

Tags: Apollo Tyres, asia cup 2025, bcci, Dream11, Team India Sponsor

Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!

Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!
Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!
Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!
Team India’s New Lead Sponsor, Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11!

