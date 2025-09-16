Asia Cup 2025: Will Not Shaking Hands With Pakistani Players Prove To Be Costly For India? Here’s What The Rule Says

The India vs Pakistan confrontation in the Asia Cup 2025 as it is happening outside the boundary ropes is the issue of whether the Indian players were in violation of the rules of the game by not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the toss and after the game.

Pakistan Filing Complaint Against Team India

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a written complaint with the international cricket council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), requesting them to take action on India as the match referee Andy Pycroft requested the captains to shake hands, which the Indian side has denied. In reaction, other media houses have postulated whether India may be punished under ICC regulations in case of breach of the Spirit of Cricket.

What does ICC Code of Conduct say?

The ICC Code of Conduct preamble stresses on respect, fair play, and preservation of tradition- congratulating the opponent, irrespective of their performance during the match. Level 1 offence according to the Code is described in article 2.1.1 as conduct that is against the spirit of the game. This notwithstanding, law professionals and observers reckon that avoiding handshakes will hardly lead to any official action on the part of the ICC because there is no formal policy requiring handshakes. The act is more traditional rather than legal.

India vs Pakistan Match Asia Cup 2025

India has its defence of their action being in line with the recommendation of the government and the cricket board, especially after political tension had been created due to such events like the April Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The team has been acting in solidarity with the victims according to Captain Suryakumar Yadav. The coach of Pakistan, Mike Hesson, was not pleased, according to him they approached to shake hands but were not addressed. The ACC is said to be investigating video clips and statements as it considers any disciplinary measure. The outcomes are also likely to be warnings or minor fines, though nothing significant or as highly punitive is anticipated, considering the absence of a clear violation of the rule.

