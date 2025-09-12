Around 2,000 experts from 100 countries to attend IEC General Meeting: BIS

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): After hosting the IEC General meeting in 1960, 1997 and 2013, BIS is all set to host the meeting from September 15 to 19 this year, to be attended by around 2,000 experts from about 100 countries, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said Friday.

“The 89th IEC general meeting is a big occasion because from 100 countries nearly 2000 experts in electrotechnical areas that is electrical and electronics computer area are coming to discuss standard roadmap of the future,” he said at a press conference here in the national capital.

The theme of the meeting is “Fostering a Sustainable World.”

Professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, and young professionals are expected to participate in 64 Working Group Meetings, 14 Advisory Groups, 12 Technical Subcommittees and 20+ Technical and Management Meetings.

This event is expected to have a lasting impact on global networking and cooperation in SMART standardisation within the fields of electricity, electronics, and related technologies.

With participation from global industry leaders, the IEC GM will provide an excellent opportunity for networking and learning for researchers, standardisation professionals, academics, and Indian startup ecosystems.

James Wood, Director of Communications at the IEC, the International Electrotechnical Commission said, “The first president of IEC was Lord Kelvin of the Kelvin scale. He’s known globally for that. And we’re an organization that develops standards and conducts conformity, what we call conformity assessment frameworks, which ensures that the standards do what the standards are supposed to do for electric technical equipment and electronics.”

Talking on ties with BIS, he said IEC has a long history of very close collaboration with BIS, the Bureau of Indian Standards, and with India.

“India has been a long-standing member of the IEC, and the Bureau of Indian Standards is basically the head of the National Committee of the IEC in India. It’s effectively the IEC in India,” Wood said.

“We’re very grateful and thankful for the Bureau of Indian Standards and the National Committee of the IEC in India to have offered to host this year’s IEC general meeting,” he added.

Talking on AI he said, “AI is an area of focus for the IEC generally. We have several groups working in AI to create the frameworks that will govern and guide the development of AI and where standards are used to ensure that there’s, for example, no bias in AI and that we’re creating standards that align with ethical practice,” he added.

The AI is a critical area for the IEC, so much so that the IEC has put a new summit on the agenda for December this year.

“It will be happening in South Korea where we’re bringing a lot of policymakers and decision makers together to actually put AI to use through standards,” he said.

Many technical sessions and workshops (such as smart lighting, green buildings, quantum technology, smart sensing, sustainable data centers, fibre optics, ethics in the usage of artificial intelligence, and many other crucial areas that lay the foundation through standards for a greener tomorrow) will take place on the sidelines of the IEC General Meeting at IIC, IHC, and BIS Headquarters.

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is the world’s leading organisation for the preparation and publication of international standards for all electrical, electronic, and related technologies.

The Indian National Committee of IEC, responsible for participation in IEC, is managed by BIS.

At present, India holds the Vice Presidency of IEC and is also represented in IEC’s governance bodies. (ANI)

